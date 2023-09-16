16/09/2023 - 14:00

Lyon, September 16, 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the appointment of Fabio Grosso as the head coach of the professional team, effective from Monday, September 18. The former Italian international defender, World Cup champion in 2006, has committed to the club until June 30, 2024, with the option to extend his contract for an additional season.

Fabio Grosso, the former Italian international who played for OL between 2007 and 2009, is adding a new chapter to his personal history with the club by becoming its very first Italian coach. During his two seasons with OL, Fabio Grosso played in 78 matches across all competitions and achieved the Coupe-Championnat double in 2008, alongside Remy Vercoutre. This was a notable addition to the former Palermo and Inter Milan defender's impressive list of achievements, which also includes winning the 2006 World Cup with the Azzurri, where he famously converted the decisive penalty against the French national team.

After transferring to Juventus Turin in 2009, Fabio Grosso ended his playing career three years later to embark on a new adventure as a coach. He quickly took charge of the U19 team at Juventus and even faced OL in the Youth League. His coaching journey eventually led him to become the head coach of SSC Bari in the summer of 2017, marking the beginning of his career as a first-team coach.

After stints at Hellas Verona, Brescia, and FC Sion, Grosso truly shone at Frosinone in Serie B. His arrival in March 2021 saw the club's remarkable promotion to the top division last season, thanks to an exceptional journey that included 80 points, 24 wins out of 38 matches, the best attack (63 goals), and the best defense (26 goals) in the championship.

Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to welcome Fabio Grosso back, as the club has maintained an excellent relationship with him since his departure in 2009 and has great confidence in his ability to reinvigorate the professional team. While details about his coaching staff are yet to be defined, Fabio Grosso will be in attendance at the match against Le Havre this Sunday evening at Groupama Stadium, before being introduced to the media on Monday, September 18.

The OL management would like to extend special thanks to Jean-François Vulliez, Jérémie Bréchet, and Sonny Anderson for their commitment, remarkable determination, and involvement in preparing the professional team for the match against Le Havre.