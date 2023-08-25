 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  OL GROUPE company press release from 25/08/2023

  25/08/2023 - 15:25

KARL TOKO EKAMBI TRANSFERRED TO ABHA FC


Lyon, August 24, 2023.


Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Karl Toko Ekambi to the Saudi Pro League club, Abha Club, for €1.5 million, plus potential bonuses of €500,000.

Karl Toko Ekambi joined OL from Villarreal during the 2020 winter transfer window. The 30-year-old Cameroon international forward played 114 matches and scored 38 goals with OL.

After playing in France and Spain, Karl Toko Ekambi will add a third championship to his career.

 

