02/08/2023 - 22:00

Duje Caleta-Car signs with Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon, August 2, 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival on a paid loan of the Croatian defender Dune Caleta-Car, currently with Southampton, until June 30, 2023. The total loan stands at €1.54M and is linked to a purchase option of €3.59M and a €2.1M. There is also a potential profit share of 15% on possible future capital gains.

Dune Calera-Car arrives from Southampton, where he played 19 matches (2 goals). He has significant high level experience, with nearly 331 games played in different European championships.

The central defender trained in Croatia with HNK Šibenik, and also played with Austrian clubs FC Liefering and FC Juniors OÖ before signing with Red Bull Salzburg in 2014. In four seasons with Salzburg, he played a total of 130 matches across all competitions and won four consecutive Austrian championships (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) as well as three national Cups (2015, 2016, 2017).

At the age of 26 and originally from Šibenik, he is back in the French championship where he already spent four seasons with Marseille (2018-2022). As well as 102 matches in Ligue 1, he also played 18 European cup matches and 9 French Cup matches with Marseille.

L'Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to have the Croatian international (23 matches with his national team, World Cup finalist in 2018 alongside Dejan Lovren) join its ranks. His experience is fully in line with the criteria defined by Laurent Blanc and his staff for the central defense position. The third recruit after midfielder Skelly Alvero and defender Clinton Mata, Duje Caleta-Car will further strengthen the professional team which is currently training in Divonne-les-Bains in preparation for the 2023/2024 season, and he will begin his championship matches with an away game in Strasbourg on August 13.