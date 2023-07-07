07/07/2023 - 17:50

SA French Corporation

Capital: 261.504.156,16 euros

Headquarters: 10 avenue Simone Veil – 69 150 DECINES-CHARPIEU (France)

LYON RCS 421 577 495

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 07/05/23

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 175 873 471 Number of real voting rights 176 086 246 Theoretical number of voting rights

(including own shares) 178 045 830

For more information: