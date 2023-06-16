 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  OL GROUPE company press release from 16/06/2023

  16/06/2023 - 10:35

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 05/31/23

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 87 579 937
Number of real voting rights 87 746 425
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		 89 706 009



