11/05/2023 - 18:30

TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%[1]

OR €9.2M TO €202.7M(*)

despite the absence of European competitions

(*) including the 1st payment related to the transaction between LFP and CVC Capital Partners

Lyon, 11 May 2023

In € m (1 July to 31 March) 31/03/2023*

9 mos. 31/03/2022

9 mos. Chg.

(in € m) Chg.

in % TICKETING 24.8 25.7 -0.9 -4% of which French Ligue 1 and other matches 24.2 17.6 +6.7 +38% of which European competitions 0.6 8.1 -7.6 -93% MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS 48.2 41.9 +6.4 +15% of which LFP-FFF 47.0 25.9 +21.0 +81% of which UEFA media rights 1.3 16.0 -14.7 -92% SPONSORING / ADVERTISING 27.6 26.7 +0.9 +4% BRAND-RELATED REVENUE 14.9 12.3 +2.6 +21% of which derivative products 8.1 7.9 +0.2 +2% of which other brand-related revenue 6.8 4.4 +2.4 +54% EVENTS 9.5 4.7 +4.8 +102% of which seminars and stadium tours 5.4 3.9 +1.5 +39% of which major events 4.1 0.8 +3.3 +422% REVENUE (EXCL. PLAYER TRADING) 125.1 111.3 +13.8 +12% REVENUE FROM SALE OF PLAYER REGISTRATIONS 77.6 82.2 -4.6 -6% TOTAL REVENUE1 202.7 193.5 +9.2 +5%

*estimated, unaudited figures

1/ INCREASE IN TOTAL REVENUE OF 5% TO €202.7M

TICKETING: €24.8M (DOWN €0.9M OR 4%)

Domestic ticketing receipts posted a robust rise of 38%, offsetting the decline in European ticketing receipts to near zero, owing to the club's absence from European cup play during the 2022/23 season. In 2021/22, domestic ticketing revenue was held back by two matches played with no spectators present, and the government's Covid-related attendance restrictions on the two largest Ligue 1 draws (PSG and Saint Etienne) in January 2022.

MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €48.2M (UP €6.4M OR 15%)

LFP-FFF media and marketing rights included the initial LFP payment of €16.5 million, deriving from CVC's investment in the LFP's commercial subsidiary. With the club ranking 10th in the French Ligue 1 as of 31 March 2023 (identical to 31 March 2022), LFP-FFF media and marketing rights were also boosted by the new breakdown of international rights in favour of clubs participating regularly in UEFA competitions.

SPONSORING – ADVERTISING: €27.6M (UP €0.9M OR 4%)

Sponsoring-Advertising revenue rose 4% to €27.6 million, a record high for the first nine months of the financial year, demonstrating the continued attractiveness of the OL brand.

BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: €14.9M (UP €2.6M OR 21%)

Brand-related revenue also set a new record, underpinned by good performance on derivative products and a significant increase in fees earned on robust catering revenue from matchday sales to spectators.

EVENTS: €9.5M (UP €4.8M OR 102%)

The Events business also set a new record of €9.5 million in revenue, owing in particular to the three major musical events held before a sold-out Groupama Stadium crowd in July 2022: Rammstein on 8 & 9 July and the Rolling Stones on 19 July, attracting a total of more than 150,000 spectators.

At the same time, the Seminars/stadium tours business posted revenue of €5.4 million (up 39% from 9m 2021/22), exceeding its pre-Covid level and setting a new record.

PLAYER TRADING: €77.6M (DOWN €4.6M OR 6%)

During the first nine months of 2022/23, Olympique Lyonnais transferred Lucas Paquetá to West Ham for €35.7 million, Léo Dubois to Galatasaray for €2.4 million and Malo Gusto to Chelsea for €28.3 million. The Club also received high sell-on fees and loan payments, totalling €11.2 million.

In the year-earlier period, the sale of player registrations totalled €82.2 million, corresponding to six transfers totalling €78.5 million, plus €3.7 million in sell-on fees.

2/ CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Board of Directors of OL Groupe, during its meeting held on May 5, 2023, has appointed Mr John Textor as Chairman of the Board from May 5, 2023 and until the end of his term of office as director, further to the cessation of Mr Jean-Michel Aulas's functions as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OL Groupe. Mr John Textor has also been appointed as CEO of OL Groupe as from May 5, 2023 for an interim period pending identification and appointment of a new CEO. Mr Jean-Michel Aulas will be appointed President in honorarium (Président d'honneur)[2] (see press release of 8 May 2023).

In addition, an agreement has been signed with Mr Aulas and Holnest that formalises the terms under which Mr Aulas's functions as Chairman & CEO of OL Groupe were terminated and the consequences of terminating the services agreement dated 19 December 2022 between Holnest and OL Groupe (see press release of 11 May 2023).

3/ RECENT EVENTS AND OUTLOOK

The men's team is in 7th place in the French Ligue 1, with four matchdays to go before the end of the season.

The women's team was in 1st place in D1 with two matchdays to go and will compete in the Coupe de France final on 13 May 2023 against PSG, the defending champions. They reached the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea.

Following the initial payment of €16.5 million in August 2022, OL Groupe is set to receive additional payments tied to the LFP/CVC transaction[3]: €23.5 million in July 2023 and €50 million in 2023/24, provided the planned transactions between the LFP and CVC Capital Partners are completed.

There is already a wealth of events scheduled for Groupama Stadium, starting in the spring of 2023, including numerous concerts: Depeche Mode (31 May 2023), Muse (15 June 2023), Mylène Farmer (23 & 24 June 2023), Red Hot Chili Peppers (11 July 2023). Other sporting events are also planned: the World Supercross French Grand Prix Lyon 2023 (22 July 2023), five Rugby World Cup matches (September/October 2023) and football matches (men's and women's) as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Construction of the LDLC Arena, 100% assumed by OL Groupe, is continuing on schedule. Construction began in January 2022, and the arena is expected to enter service at the end of 2023. Programming is already well underway, and concert have been lined up with Shaka Ponk, Grand Corps Malade, Slimane, Alors On Danse, Patrick Bruel, ERA, Molière Opéra Urbain, Starmania and others.

OL Groupe also reiterates its medium-term objectives, which are to achieve the following by 2025/26: (i) total revenue in the region of €400-420 million (scenario includes a Champions League qualification and player trading) and (ii) EBITDA in excess of €90 million.

With regard to financial debt, OL Groupe is working actively on various refinancing plans, involving its stadium debt, government guaranteed loans and revolving credit, with several top tier French and international financial institutions. As a reminder, outstanding stadium and revolving credit debt will come due on 30 June 2024, while amortisation began on the government guaranteed loans in early 2023. The Group will report on the progress of its refinancing plan at a later date.





[1] Alternative Performance Indicator (API): “Total revenue” corresponds to the previous definition of “Total revenue”, i.e. revenue excluding player trading plus proceeds from the sale of player registrations.

[2] https://investisseur.olympiquelyonnais.com/communiques/financiers.html

[3]Reminder: When the LFP's commercial subsidiary was formed and the investment fund CVC Capital Partners acquired a 13% stake in the subsidiary for €1.5 billion in July 2022, the governing body of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 and the Board of Directors of the LFP approved the breakdown of the €1.13 billion to be paid to the clubs (spread over several financial years), including a total of €90 million to be paid to Olympique Lyonnais.