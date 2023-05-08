08/05/2023 - 07:30

Lyon, May 8, 2023 – 7.30 am

The Board of Directors of OL Groupe, during its meeting held on May 5, 2023, has appointed Mr. John Textor as Chairman of the Board from May 5, 2023 and until the end of his term of office as director, further to the cessation of Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas' functions as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OL Groupe. Mr. John Textor has also been appointed as CEO of OL Groupe as from May 5, 2023 for an interim period pending identification and appointment of a new CEO. Mr Jean-Michel Aulas will be appointed President in honorarium (Président d'honneur).

OL Groupe sincerely thanks Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas for his commitment and unreserved dedication to Olympique Lyonnais during the last three decades, during which more than 50 titles were won both for men and women teams. OL Groupe is happy to continue benefiting from the expertise and the support of Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas. All stakeholders are grateful to him for his commitment and leadership qualities that have enabled the club to become a European football powerhouse in both men's and women's football.

The new CEO and the Board's priority will be to strengthen Olympique Lyonnais' place on the world football stage, in line with the highest ambitions of its illustrious history.