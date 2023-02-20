 Actusnews Wire - French company specializing in the dissemination of regulated information

  OL GROUPE company press release from 20/02/2023

  20/02/2023 - 19:40

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 01/31/23

SA French Corporation

Capital: 133.121.504,24 euros

Headquarters: 10 avenue Simone Veil – 69 150 DECINES-CHARPIEU (France)

LYON RCS 421 577 495

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 01/31/23

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 87 579 937
Number of real voting rights 87 512 224
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		 89 678 808

For more information:

 
OL Groupe

Tel : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris - compartiment C

Indices : CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All–Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
Code ISIN : FR0010428771
Reuters : OLG.PA
Bloomberg : OLG FP
ICB : 40501030 Services de loisirs
This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZhsk8VqZm7Jmm2cZchqmmRobpqUl2iVl5WenJRxYp7GamlonW+XnMWeZnBpm2ps
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (138 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: OL GROUPE