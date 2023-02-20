20/02/2023 - 19:40

SA French Corporation

Capital: 133.121.504,24 euros

Headquarters: 10 avenue Simone Veil – 69 150 DECINES-CHARPIEU (France)

LYON RCS 421 577 495

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 01/31/23

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 87 579 937 Number of real voting rights 87 512 224 Theoretical number of voting rights

(including own shares) 89 678 808

For more information: