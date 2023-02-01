01/02/2023 - 17:20





Lyon, 1 February 2023



Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to announce that Brazilian striker Jeffinho, currently with Botafogo, has signed with OL for four-and-a-half seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2027. The amount of the transfer is €10 million plus potential incentives of up to €2.5 million, based on the club's performance and the player's participation.

Trained at the Pelé Academia, the training academy of the Resende club that has been an OL partner since 2019, Jeffinho joined the club's professional side in 2020 and made his first appearances in the championship of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

A year later, well known for his speed and dynamic style of play, among other things, Jeffinho was loaned to Sociedade Esportiva do Gama, before returning to Resende and then signing with Botafogo, a member of the Eagle Football group owned by John Textor. Jeffinho has rapidly become a key player on the Botafogo squad, alongside two former OL players, Fernando Marçal and Rafael, who have nothing but praise for him.

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to have successfully completed this transfer, thereby strengthening its partnership with Resende and Botafogo.

Having just turned 23, Jeffinho is the 23rd Brazilian player in OL's history, demonstrating the strong ties between OL and Brazil.

Jeffinho said, “ OL is very popular in Brazil, so when I heard that the club was interested in me, I didn't think twice; I was thrilled. I hope to help Olympique Lyonnais return to the top and win titles."

Separately, Jeff Reine Adélaïde and Julian Pollersbeck have been loaned to Troyes and Lorient, respectively, until 30 June 2023, with no purchase option.