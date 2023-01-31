31/01/2023 - 15:50





Lyon, 30 January 2023



Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce that Swedish U21 international striker Amin Sarr has joined the club from Heerenveen for four-and-a-half seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2027.

The amount of the transfer is €11 million plus potential incentives of up to €1 million and a sell-on fee of 10% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Trained at his hometown club Malmö FF, Amin signed his first professional contract in 2020. His team won the Swedish championship a few months later, when he also received his first U21 international cap. He was then loaned to Mjällby, where he scored eight goals in 19 matches before being transferred in January 2022 to Heerenveen, in the Netherlands.

A versatile centre-forward measuring 1m88, known for both his physical and technical prowess, Amin scored the first of his 11 goals for Heerenveen on 18 March 2022 against Almelo. Over the course of a year, he appeared in 35 matches with the Dutch club, including 20 during the first half of the current season (five goals and six assists).

Now aged 21, Amin has been called up 10 times to play with the U21 international side. He is the third Swedish player in OL's history, following in the footsteps of Kim Kallström (2006-12) and Ake Hjalmarsson (1953-55).

Following the rapid departures of Karl Toko Ekambi (Rennes) and Tetê (Leicester) during the current winter transfer window, Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to have seized this opportunity to recruit Amin Sarr, a player with significant potential for the future.

Amin Sarr: “I have known OL since I was a little boy. It's one of the most well-known French clubs. I'm very happy to sign with OL, and I hope to do my best to help the team achieve its objectives. I'm eager to get started and to get to know my new teammates as well as the fans.”