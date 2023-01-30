30/01/2023 - 17:10

Malo Gusto transferred to Chelsea, remains on loan to OL until 30 June 2023

Romain Faivre loaned to Lorient and Camilo to Molenbeek

Mateus Tetê to join Leicester

Lyon, 30 January 2023

Olympique Lyonnais has transferred its U21 international fullback Malo Gusto to English club Chelsea for a total of €35 million, including bonuses of €5 million spread over the duration of the player's contract.

Before joining the London-based club, currently in 10th place in the English Premier League, Malo will remain on loan to Olympique Lyonnais until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Malo joined OL at the age of 14. After successfully completing each phase of his training, he signed his first professional contract in December 2020 and made his first appearance in a Ligue 1 match against Saint Etienne in January 2021. The now 19-year-old native of Décines has since established a place for himself on the right side of the pitch and has appeared in 77 matches for OL, all competitions combined.

Olympique Lyonnais is sorry it was unable to keep one of its potential stars, trained at the OL Academy, but is pleased it can still count on him for the second half of the current season.

Romain Faivre has been loaned to the Lorient club until 30 June 2023 for €1 million, with no purchase option.

Camilo Reijers de Oliveira has been loaned to Belgian club Molenbeek, with no purchase option, until the end of the season, i.e. until 30 June 2023. The Molenbeek club is a member of the Eagle Football group owned by John Textor and is currently in 2nd place in the Belgian second division championship.

Lastly, Olympique Lyonnais has terminated the loan of Mateus Tetê, at the player's request. Mateus will join English club Leicester.