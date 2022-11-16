16/11/2022 - 19:00

Lyon, 16 November 2022

Upon request of OL Groupe, Euronext will suspend the trading of the shares (ISIN FR0010428771) and OSRANEs (ISIN FR0011544444) issued by the Company and traded on Euronext Paris, as from the opening of the market on 17 November 2022 and in the perspective of the publication of a press release relating to the transaction with Eagle Football.