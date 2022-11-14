14/11/2022 - 18:00

FIRST-QUARTER 2022/23 REVENUE

TOTAL REVENUE[1]: €101.0M (UP €23M OR 30%)

including the 1st payment related to the LFP/CVC transaction

ALL REVENUE STREAMS ARE UP

excluding the impact of not qualifying for European cup play in 2022/23

Lyon, 14 November 2022

In € m (from 1 July to 30 September 2022) 30/09/2022

3 mos. 30/09/2021

3 mos. Chg.

(in € m) Chg.

in % TICKETING 10.1 7.0 +3.2 +45% of which French Ligue 1 and other matches 10.1 5.9 +4.2 +72% of which European competitions 0.0 1.1 -1.1 -100% MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS 10.0 15.1 -5.0 -33% of which LFP-FFF 9.8 8.6 +1.3 +15% of which UEFA media rights 0.2 6.5 -6.3 -97% SPONSORING – ADVERTISING 9.2 8.8 +0.4 +5% BRAND-RELATED REVENUE 6.1 4.0 +2.2 +54% of which derivative products 3.3 2.7 +0.5 +20% of which image/video and other 2.9 1.3 +1.6 +126% EVENTS 5.1 1.9 +3.3 +176% of which seminars and stadium tours 1.1 1.1 0.0 +4% of which major events 4.0 0.8 +3.2 +414% REVENUE (EXCLUDING PLAYER TRADING) 40.6 36.6 +3.9 +11% LFP/CVC FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE * 16.5 0 +16.5 - REVENUE FROM SALE OF PLAYER REGISTRATIONS 43.9 41.3 +2.6 +6% TOTAL REVENUE1 101.0 77.9 +23.0 +30% Total revenue excluding LFP/CVC financial assistance 84.5 77.9 +6.5 +8%

* The financial assistance received from the LFP has been temporarily isolated in a separate line, as its accounting (IFRS) treatment is still being analysed. This payment relates to the new subsidiary of the LFP, of which CVC Capital Partners is part owner.

1/ TOTAL REVENUE: €101.0M (UP €23.0M OR 30%)

TICKETING RECEIPTS UP SHARPLY: €10.1M (UP €3.2M OR 45%)

In the first quarter of 2022/23, ticketing receipts rose sharply (by 45%), despite the absence of a European cup competition. With a number of matches identical to that of Q1 2021/22, Ligue 1 ticketing revenue totalled €10.1 million, vs €5.9 million in the year-earlier period, principally reflecting record-high Ligue 1 attendance at the match against PSG on 18 September 2022.

MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €10.0M (DOWN €5.0M OR 33%)

Media and marketing rights declined in the first quarter of 2022/23 because the Club did not take part in a European cup competition this season. In Q1 2021/22, media and marketing rights included €6.5 million in UEFA rights related to the Europa League pool stage. Domestic (LFP/FFF) media rights totalled €9.8 million in the first quarter of 2022/23, vs €8.6 million in Q1 2021/22 (6th in Ligue 1 vs 7th a year earlier).

SPONSORING – ADVERTISING: €9.2M (UP €0.4M OR 5%)

Sponsoring-Advertising revenue rose 5% to €9.2 million, a record high for the first quarter, demonstrating the continued attractiveness of the OL brand.

BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: €6.1M (UP €2.2M OR 54%)

Derivative-product revenue totalled €3.3 million, vs €2.7 million in Q1 2021/22, reflecting an increase in stadium sales related to the Rammstein and Rolling Stones concerts in July 2022. Other brand-related revenue, including various fees, totalled €2.9 million.

EVENTS: €5.1M (UP €3.3M OR 176%)

Events revenue more than doubled during the first quarter of 2022/23 to €5.1 million (vs €1.9 million in Q1 2021/22) owing to major musical events at Groupama Stadium: Rammstein on 8 & 9 July 2022 and the Rolling Stones on 19 July 2022, attracting a total of more than 150,000 spectators. Revenue from the “Major events” business thus totalled €4.0 million in the first quarter, vs €0.8m in Q1 2021/22, which had included the sold-out France-Finland match on 7 September 2021.

Revenue from seminars and stadium tours, meanwhile, remained stable at €1.1 million.

LFP/CVC financial assistance: €16.5M

The financial assistance received from the LFP has been temporarily isolated in a separate line, as its accounting (IFRS) treatment is still being analysed. This payment relates to the new subsidiary of the LFP, of which CVC Capital Partners is part owner.

Reminder: The LFP has created a commercial subsidiary, with CVC Capital Partners investing €1.5 billion for a 13% stake. The transaction was closed at the end of July 2022. The college of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 and the Board of Directors of the LFP approved the breakdown of the €1.13 billion to be paid to the clubs (spread over several financial years), including a total of €90 million to be paid to Olympique Lyonnais. In August 2022, OL Groupe received an initial payment of €16.5 million. Subsequent payments are set to take place in July 2023 (€23.5 million) and later in the 2023/24 financial year (€50 million), provided the planned transactions between the LFP and CVC Capital Partners are completed.

PLAYER TRADING: €43.9M (UP €2.6M OR 6%)

During the first quarter of 2022/23, Olympique Lyonnais transferred several players, including Lucas Paqueta to West Ham for €36.4 million (IFRS)[2] and Léo Dubois to Galatasaray for €2.4 million. The Club also received loan payments and sell-on fees totalling €5.1 million.

In the first quarter of 2021/22, Olympique Lyonnais had received €41.3 million in revenue from the sale of player registrations, corresponding to four transfers totalling €39.8 million, plus €1.4 million in sell-on fees on previous transfers.

2/ OUTLOOK

The post-Covid business recovery that began in the 2021/22 financial year continued into the first quarter of 2022/23.

OL Groupe reaffirms its sporting ambitions for the 2022/23 and following seasons. It will rely on its fundamentals, including the OL Academy, as well as targeted summer trading, player contract extensions and the arrival of Laurent Blanc, the new charismatic French manager, to recapture a European berth in 2023/24.

After hosting several major events in 2021/22 and early 2022/23, Groupama Stadium has a new, rich schedule in store, beginning in the spring of 2023, including concerts by Depeche Mode (31 May 2023), Muse (15 June 2023), Mylène Farmer (23 & 24 June 2023), five Rugby World Cup matches (September/October 2023) and football matches and tournaments (men's and women's) as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Other concerts and events are set to be confirmed soon.

Construction of the LDLC Arena, 100% assumed by OL Groupe, is continuing on schedule at the OL Valley site. Construction began in January 2022, and the arena is expected to enter service at the end of 2023. Scheduling for the LDLC Arena has been officially launched with the Shaka Ponk concert set for 2 February 2024.

OL Groupe also reiterates its medium-term objectives, detailed in its 7 July 2022 press release, to achieve the following by 2025/26 (provided the transaction with Eagle Football is realised): (i) total revenue in the region of €400-420 million (scenario including a Champions League qualification and player trading) and (ii) EBITDA in excess of €90 million. These objectives also include net debt less than €180 million by 2025/26 (scenario wherein the balance of stadium debt is refinanced over seven years from 1 July 2024).

OL Groupe reminds investors that its principal shareholders (Holnest, Pathé and IDG) have signed an agreement with Eagle Football under which Eagle Football is to acquire OL Groupe shares and OSRANEs representing around 74.19% of the Company's capital on a fully-diluted basis. In this context, Eagle Football has agreed to subscribe to an OL Groupe capital increase of around €86 million. The effective date of these transactions has been postponed until 17 November 2022.

Once the transactions have been closed, Eagle Football will file, on behalf of the concert group comprised of itself and Holnest, a simplified public tender offer for the remaining shares of OL Groupe, in accordance with applicable regulations, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out, if the necessary conditions have been met.

(The Company has published several press releases about the transaction with Eagle Football, most recently on 24 October 2022; the transaction is also detailed in the Company's Universal Registration Document 2021/22.)

"This document contains indications about OL Groupe's goals. Please note that known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may affect the achievement of these goals, and consequently, OL Groupe's future results, performance and achievements may differ significantly from implied or stated goals. These factors could include changes to the economic and business environment, regulations, how the pandemic plays out, and risk factors detailed in OL Groupe's Universal Registration Document 2021/22."









[1] Alternative Performance Indicator (API): “Total revenue” corresponds to the previous definition of “Total revenue”, i.e. revenue excluding player trading plus proceeds from the sale of player registrations.

[2] Total transfer fee of €61.63 million, including bonuses of €18.68 million spread over the five years of the player's contract, plus an additional sell-on fee of 10% of any future capital gain; in addition, 15% of any capital gain and potential bonuses would be paid to his former club, AC Milan.