09/11/2022 - 10:30

SA French Corporation

Capital: 89.547.902,88 euros

Headquarters: 10 avenue Simone Veil – 69 150 DECINES-CHARPIEU (France)

LYON RCS 421 577 495

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 10/30/22

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 58 913 271 Number of real voting rights 93 210 799 Theoretical number of voting rights

(including own shares) 95 377 383

