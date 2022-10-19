Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  OL GROUPE company press release from 19/10/2022

  19/10/2022 - 08:45

Suspension of trading

Lyon, 19 October 2022, 8h45

Upon request of OL Groupe, Euronext will suspend the trading of the shares (ISIN FR0010428771) and OSRANEs (ISIN FR0011544444) issued by the Company and traded on Euronext Paris, as from the opening of the market today and in the perspective of the publication of a press release relating to the transaction with Eagle Football.

 



Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJxyk5hrk2bHlnKflppnmJeVaG+UlmSXa5Kel2dxk5yWbppiymxnbcaXZnBnnGxr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (300 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: OL GROUPE