Lyon, 29 August 2022

Olympique Lyonnais has loaned Tino Kadewere to RCD Mallorca until 30 June 2023, for a fee of €400,000, including bonuses. The loan also includes a purchase option, priced at €8.5 million, which can be automatic, and a sell-on fee of 20% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Tino Kadewere arrived in Lyon in July 2020 from Le Havre. The 26-year-old Zimbabwean international striker appeared in 53 matches with OL and scored 11 goals, 10 of which during his first season in 2020/21.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Tino a successful season in La Liga with his new club, RCD Mallorca.