Lyon, 25 July 2022

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce that Nicolás Tagliafico, an Argentinian international defender born in 1992, has signed a three-season deal with the club until 30 June 2025, following a €4.2 million transfer from Ajax.

Nicolás, 29, is a vastly experienced footballer who has enjoyed a sparkling career to date. He was trained in Argentina and made his debut for CA Banfield in the 2010/11 season. After a season-long loan to Real Murcia, he moved to CA Independiente in 2015. Over the course of three seasons, the left back represented the Buenos Aires-based club 111 times, earning the captain's armband and winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2017 against Lucas Paquetà's Flamengo.

He was selected for the Argentinian national team for the first time in summer 2017 and then joined Ajax Amsterdam in January 2018, where he established himself as a regular starter. A three-time winner of the Dutch Eredivisie (2019, 2021 and 2022), he has also won the Dutch KNVB cup twice (2019, 2021) and reached the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019. All told, the Rafael Calzado native played for Ajax in 169 matches, scoring 16 goals.

As an Argentinian international from the early days of his career, he has represented his country 40 times to date. On 10 July 2021, 28 years after Argentina's previous trophy, he lifted the Copa America after victory against Brazil, having played in five of his team's seven matches in the competition.

Olympique Lyonnais is thrilled Nicolás Tagliafico, an experienced left back who has played in close to 380 matches at the highest level, has joined the club. His position was identified by Peter Bosz and his coaching team as a priority for the forthcoming season.