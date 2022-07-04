04/07/2022 - 14:55

Paris, July 1st 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

- 321,824 shares

- € 249,461.84

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 447

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 80,470 shares for € 175,437.88

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 167,172 shares for € 395,384.20

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

- 408,526 shares

- € 29,717.01

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 433

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 259

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 103,224 shares for € 224,521.62

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 66,616 shares for € 147,598.05

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 294,516 shares

- € 190,384.17

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

