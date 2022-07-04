Paris, July 1st 2022
Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE
Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:
- 321,824 shares
- € 249,461.84
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 447
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 80,470 shares for € 175,437.88
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 167,172 shares for € 395,384.20
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:
- 408,526 shares
- € 29,717.01
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 433
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 259
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 103,224 shares for € 224,521.62
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 66,616 shares for € 147,598.05
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 294,516 shares
- € 190,384.17
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|324
|80,470
|175,437.88
|447
|167,172
|395,384.20
|03/01/2022
|-
|-
|-
|6
|1 195
|2 437.80
|04/01/2022
|6
|1,368
|2,722.32
|-
|-
|-
|05/01/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|833
|1,707.65
|06/01/2022
|1
|45
|89.55
|-
|-
|-
|07/01/2022
|5
|1,087
|2,163.13
|-
|-
|-
|10/01/2022
|3
|1,000
|2,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/01/2022
|1
|14
|28.00
|3
|2,500
|5,050.00
|12/01/2022
|1
|1
|2.03
|1
|1
|2.03
|13/01/2022
|3
|986
|1,981.86
|-
|-
|-
|14/01/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|2 000
|4 060.00
|17/01/2022
|6
|500
|1,010.00
|1
|477
|968.31
|18/01/2022
|1
|115
|230.00
|-
|-
|-
|19/01/2022
|5
|885
|1,770.00
|6
|2,234
|4,512.68
|20/01/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|1,289
|2,616.67
|21/01/2022
|10
|1,700
|3,400.00
|-
|-
|-
|24/01/2022
|6
|1,000
|2,030.00
|6
|706
|1,440.24
|25/01/2022
|-
|-
|-
|4
|294
|599.76
|26/01/2022
|1
|6
|12.00
|1
|1 500
|3,060.00
|27/01/2022
|11
|2,494
|4,963.06
|4
|1 500
|3,060.00
|28/01/2022
|-
|-
|-
|10
|3 000
|6,060.00
|31/01/2022
|3
|1,000
|2,020.00
|2
|3 000
|6,120.00
|01/02/2022
|2
|176
|352.00
|3
|1 500
|3,045.00
|02/02/2022
|3
|500
|1,010.00
|2
|80
|163.20
|03/02/2022
|5
|1,049
|2,098.00
|2
|920
|1,876.80
|04/02/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|1 000
|2,020.00
|07/02/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|2 500
|5,075.00
|08/02/2022
|2
|173
|347.73
|2
|1 001
|2,032.03
|09/02/2022
|2
|328
|659.28
|1
|484
|992.20
|10/02/2022
|5
|1,001
|2,032.03
|4
|1 517
|3,109.85
|11/02/2022
|7
|1,000
|2,030.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/02/2022
|-
|-
|-
|3
|1,500
|3,075.00
|15/02/2022
|1
|500
|1,010.00
|2
|445
|912.25
|16/02/2022
|-
|-
|-
|4
|1,055
|2,162.75
|17/02/2022
|3
|2,000
|4,040.00
|6
|2,000
|4,120.00
|18/02/2022
|10
|749
|1,520.47
|-
|-
|-
|21/02/2022
|4
|978
|1,985.34
|6
|1,363
|2,794.15
|22/02/2022
|5
|773
|1,561.46
|2
|415
|846.60
|23/02/2022
|1
|120
|241.20
|4
|376
|763.28
|24/02/2022
|7
|4,771
|9,398.87
|-
|-
|-
|25/02/2022
|1
|1,000
|1,960.00
|16
|4,000
|7,960.00
|28/02/2022
|1
|423
|841.77
|-
|-
|-
|02/03/2022
|4
|2,000
|4,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/03/2022
|3
|1,500
|2,955.00
|-
|-
|-
|04/03/2022
|8
|3,500
|6,825.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/03/2022
|9
|3,000
|5,730.00
|2
|145
|284.20
|08/03/2022
|3
|500
|950.00
|6
|1,250
|2,425.00
|09/03/2022
|3
|1,001
|1,891.89
|4
|1,751
|3,379.43
|10/03/2022
|-
|-
|-
|15
|12,000
|24,120.00
|15/03/2022
|2
|227
|449.46
|-
|-
|-
|16/03/2022
|5
|1,000
|1,980.00
|1
|500
|1,010.00
|17/03/2022
|4
|730
|1,452.70
|-
|-
|-
|18/03/2022
|6
|1,270
|2,540.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/03/2022
|5
|1,500
|2,910.00
|-
|-
|-
|22/03/2022
|2
|481
|957.19
|5
|1,001
|2,042.04
|23/03/2022
|4
|1,000
|1,980.00
|3
|1,000
|2,040.00
|24/03/2022
|1
|500
|975.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/03/2022
|-
|-
|-
|4
|1,306
|2,598.94
|28/03/2022
|1
|200
|396.00
|1
|175
|351.75
|29/03/2022
|2
|300
|594.00
|3
|181
|363.81
|30/03/2022
|-
|-
|-
|4
|352
|700.48
|31/03/2022
|2
|500
|980.00
|3
|663
|1,319.37
|01/04/2022
|-
|-
|-
|3
|1,000
|2,000.00
|04/04/2022
|-
|-
|-
|6
|323
|649.23
|05/04/2022
|2
|1,000
|1,980.00
|3
|1,319
|2,664.38
|06/04/2022
|-
|-
|-
|3
|28
|56.00
|07/04/2022
|2
|500
|980.00
|2
|1,653
|3,339.06
|08/04/2022
|2
|107
|212.93
|-
|-
|-
|11/04/2022
|3
|393
|782.07
|-
|-
|-
|12/04/2022
|-
|-
|-
|3
|500
|1,000.00
|14/04/2022
|2
|210
|417.90
|-
|-
|-
|19/04/2022
|2
|290
|574.20
|-
|-
|-
|20/04/2022
|2
|138
|274.62
|1
|1,000
|2,000.00
|21/04/2022
|2
|862
|1,698.14
|13
|6,405
|13,386.45
|22/04/2022
|-
|-
|-
|11
|5,652
|13,112.64
|25/04/2022
|9
|2,500
|5,700.00
|5
|1,000
|2,320.00
|26/04/2022
|2
|1,000
|2,220.00
|8
|4,901
|11,370.32
|27/04/2022
|1
|50
|115.00
|12
|8,599
|20,379.63
|28/04/2022
|4
|1,100
|2,563.00
|11
|5,000
|12,050.00
|29/04/2022
|9
|2,900
|7,047.00
|1
|1,000
|2,480.00
|02/05/2022
|3
|1,401
|3,334.38
|-
|-
|-
|03/05/2022
|6
|1,500
|3,540.00
|-
|-
|-
|04/05/2022
|5
|610
|1,439.60
|-
|-
|-
|05/05/2022
|4
|327
|758.64
|-
|-
|-
|06/05/2022
|1
|263
|607.53
|7
|1,000
|2,340.00
|09/05/2022
|8
|2,720
|6,065.60
|-
|-
|-
|10/05/2022
|3
|500
|1,100.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/05/2022
|1
|500
|1,100.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/05/2022
|2
|25
|54.25
|7
|837
|1,874.88
|13/05/2022
|1
|251
|552.20
|1
|163
|365.12
|16/05/2022
|-
|-
|-
|6
|1,000
|2,240.00
|17/05/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|1,083
|2,447.58
|18/05/2022
|1
|249
|547.80
|4
|45
|102.60
|19/05/2022
|2
|500
|1,130.00
|6
|872
|1,988.16
|20/05/2022
|4
|498
|1,115.52
|10
|784
|1,787.52
|23/05/2022
|1
|500
|1,130.00
|13
|2,216
|5,118.96
|25/05/2022
|4
|502
|1,149.58
|-
|-
|-
|26/05/2022
|2
|500
|1,130.00
|2
|210
|483.00
|27/05/2022
|2
|516
|1,171.32
|1
|790
|1,817.00
|30/05/2022
|-
|-
|-
|3
|1,000
|2,320.00
|31/05/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1,000
|2,340.00
|01/06/2022
|-
|-
|-
|10
|6,000
|14,400.00
|02/06/2022
|-
|-
|-
|7
|4,171
|10,344.08
|03/06/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|829
|2,072.50
|06/06/2022
|3
|507
|1,247.22
|-
|-
|-
|08/06/2022
|1
|100
|243.00
|21
|14,000
|36,960.00
|09/06/2022
|-
|-
|-
|26
|8,283
|25,760.13
|10/06/2022
|6
|2,000
|5,740.00
|26
|6,065
|17,952.40
|13/06/2022
|13
|4,000
|11,520.00
|6
|1,311
|3,828.12
|14/06/2022
|3
|502
|1,445.76
|4
|2,689
|7,878.77
|15/06/2022
|4
|498
|1,424.28
|-
|-
|-
|16/06/2022
|1
|500
|1,430.00
|21
|9,935
|30,202.40
|17/06/2022
|15
|3,000
|8,820.00
|7
|3,500
|10,675.00