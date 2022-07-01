01/07/2022 - 12:50

Lyon, 1 July 2022

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce that French midfielder Corentin Tolisso, a member of France's world champion team and of Bayern Munich's 2020 Champions League side, will return to Lyon for the next five seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2027.

Like Alexandre Lacazette, Tolisso has decided, a few months ahead of the 2022 World Cup, to return to the club that trained him, after five seasons at Bayern Munich. Tolisso was transferred to Bayern in the summer of 2017 for €41.5 million. Now 27 years old, he is returning to the club he joined in 2007.

Tolisso burst onto the scene in 2013/14, his first professional season, and was a key player in OL's system from the following year onwards. He appeared in 160 matches and scored 29 goals, all competitions combined.

After his transfer to Bayern, the versatile Tolisso fully realised his potential in Germany and added a number of victories to his credit, including a Champions League title (2020), five Bundesliga titles (from 2018 to 2022), a Club World Cup (2020) and a UEFA Super Cup (2020).

His impressive performance naturally led him to be selected for the French national team (28 caps) beginning at the end of 2017. He then went on to win the ultimate title of World Champion in 2018, alongside two other players trained at Olympique Lyonnais, Samuel Umtiti and Nabil Fékir.

Coming just before the start of the 2022/23 season, which marks the dawn of a new era, Tolisso's return is another step in the Club's renewed ambition and its determination to win new titles.

I'm very happy to come back and be part of the Club's new programme,” said Tolisso. “Lyon is my city. It's where I grew up, where I feel good, and I'm thrilled to return. I sense a lot of love from the fans, and I can't wait to feel my heart beat again with them at Groupama Stadium.”