Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  OL GROUPE company press release from 09/06/2022

  09/06/2022 - 10:30

PRESS RELEASE

Lyon, 8 June 2022

In response to information published today by RMC Sports and L'Equipe, OL Groupe confirms that it is aware of ongoing discussions between several potential investors and the shareholders who have expressed an interest in selling their shares, with a view to reorganising OL Groupe's shareholder structure and strengthening its capital.

The process is underway. There is currently no assurance that the discussions will lead to a transaction.

 
OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: [email protected]

www.ol.fr		 Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
