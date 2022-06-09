09/06/2022 - 10:30

Lyon, 8 June 2022

In response to information published today by RMC Sports and L'Equipe, OL Groupe confirms that it is aware of ongoing discussions between several potential investors and the shareholders who have expressed an interest in selling their shares, with a view to reorganising OL Groupe's shareholder structure and strengthening its capital.

The process is underway. There is currently no assurance that the discussions will lead to a transaction.