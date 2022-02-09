Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  OL GROUPE company press release from 09/02/2022

  09/02/2022 - 18:30

TRANSFER OF XHERDAN SHAQIRI TO AMERICAN CLUB CHICAGO FIRE

Lyon, 9 February 2022


Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Swiss international midfielder Xheridan Shaqiri to MLS club Chicago Fire for €6.7 million.

Transferred to OL last summer from Liverpool, Xheridan Shaqiri, 30 years old, wished to join the Major League Soccer club, whose season will start in February. 

As Olympique Lyonnais already had several offensive midfielder profiles on its squad, the club and manager Peter Bosz agreed to the player's request and signed a very favourable financial deal with the MLS Chicago franchise, amid a still-difficult economic context for the major clubs.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Xheridan Shaqiri every success in his forthcoming challenge in the United States.

 
