09/02/2022 - 18:30

Lyon, 9 February 2022



Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Swiss international midfielder Xheridan Shaqiri to MLS club Chicago Fire for €6.7 million.

Transferred to OL last summer from Liverpool, Xheridan Shaqiri, 30 years old, wished to join the Major League Soccer club, whose season will start in February.

As Olympique Lyonnais already had several offensive midfielder profiles on its squad, the club and manager Peter Bosz agreed to the player's request and signed a very favourable financial deal with the MLS Chicago franchise, amid a still-difficult economic context for the major clubs.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Xheridan Shaqiri every success in his forthcoming challenge in the United States.