31/01/2022 - 18:20

Lyon, 31 January 2022



Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to announce that French U21 international midfielder Romain Faivre has joined the club for four and a half years, i.e. until 30 June 2026. The amount of the transfer is €15 million plus potential incentives of €2 million and a sell-on fee of 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Romain Faivre, a high-potential French footballer courted by numerous European clubs, comes to OL from Brest, the club he joined in the summer of 2020 after three seasons at AS Monaco. Known in particular for his technical prowess and lively play, the quality of his set pieces as well as his highly versatile offensive play, the 23-year-old left-hander played 59 matches (14 goals, 11 assists) with Brest including 22 this season.

Romain earned his first cap with the France U21 team under manager Sylvain Ripoll in October 2020 and scored a goal against Liechtenstein. Since then, he has played in eight other matches with the U21 squad, including the four Euro 2021 matches, alongside Houssem Aouar and Maxence Caqueret.

Olympique Lyonnais welcomes Romain Faivre, who will provide a boost to the group managed by Peter Bosz, thereby putting more weight behind the club's efforts to achieve the objectives it set at the start of the season, both for the French Ligue 1 and the Europa League.