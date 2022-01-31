31/01/2022 - 18:15

Lyon, 31 January 2022



Olympique Lyonnais has transferred its Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimarães to English club Newcastle for a total of €50.1 million, bonuses included*, plus a sell-on fee of 20% of any future capital gain.

*The €8 million in potential bonuses take into account Newcastle's performance in the coming seasons and in particular, whether Newcastle remain in the Premier League, beginning with this year. In addition, as agreed when the player was initially transferred to OL, 20% of the total amount of the transfer will be paid to his former club, Athletico Paranaense.



After arriving from the Brazilian city of Curitiba in January 2020 for €20 million, Bruno played in 71 matches, all competitions combined, scoring three goals. He became a Brazilian international while playing for Olympique Lyonnais. He also won an Olympic gold medal last August in Tokyo, where he was a starter in the Brazilian team's six matches.



Bruno was attracted by Newcastle's future plans, and those of its new shareholders, and expressed his wish to join the English Premier League club amid a difficult economic context for Olympique Lyonnais. OL has been hit by the nearly two-year-long Covid-19 crisis, which unfortunately has had a much greater impact on the major clubs, deprived of significant aid from the French government.

OL's recruiting unit, headed by Bruno Cheyrou, is working actively to bring several players to OL, with the aim of enabling the club to achieve its objectives both in the French Ligue 1 and the Europa League.



Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Bruno Guimarães warmly for the dedication, determination and professionalism he has shown since he arrived at the club two years ago. The club wishes Bruno, as well as his family, every success at Newcastle as well as on the Brazil national team, which has already qualified for the next World Cup in Qatar.