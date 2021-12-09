Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:
|Total number of shares
|58 898 591
|Number of real voting rights
|92 536 795
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)
|94 731 963
For more information:
|
OL Groupe
Tel : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : [email protected]
www.ol.fr
|
Euronext Paris - compartiment C
Indices : CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All–Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
Code ISIN : FR0010428771
Reuters : OLG.PA
Bloomberg : OLG FP
ICB : 40501030 Services de loisirs