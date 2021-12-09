Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

TOOSLA Toosla, l'application qui réenchante la location de voiture, lance son introduction en Bourse sur le marché Euronext Growth® à Paris

  OL GROUPE company press release from 09/12/2021

  09/12/2021 - 11:15

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 10/31/21

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 58 898 591
Number of real voting rights 92 536 795
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		 94 731 963



For more information:

 
OL Groupe

Tel : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : [email protected]

www.ol.fr		  
Euronext Paris - compartiment C

Indices : CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All–Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
Code ISIN : FR0010428771
Reuters : OLG.PA
Bloomberg : OLG FP
ICB : 40501030 Services de loisirs
This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xptqYMpqaZvGnJqdl5duZ2dmaGZol5OVaGGclmZvl56WZ55iymySbJybZnBjmGVu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (158 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: OL GROUPE