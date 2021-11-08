Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 08/31/21

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 58 570 139
Number of real voting rights 92 280 983
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		 94 406 096


