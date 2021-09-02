02/09/2021 - 09:35

Lyon, 1 September 2021

Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to announce the arrival of German international defender Jérôme Boateng, who has signed with OL for the next two seasons, i.e. until 30 June 2023. After 10 seasons with Bayern Munich, the 2014 world champions and two-time Champions League winners, Jérôme had been a free agent since 1 July 2021.

Born 3 September 1988 in Berlin, Jérôme Boateng has had an impressive career, with nearly 600 high-level matches to his credit and one of the most prestigious records around. After his debut with Herta Berlin in 2007, the club that trained him, the full-back signed with Hamburg, where he became one of that side's key players, appearing in 113 matches over three seasons.

His performance caught the attention of Manchester City, with whom he signed in 2010 and won the FA Cup in 2011. He then moved to Bayern Munich, where he stayed for 10 years, winning two Champions League titles – including the 2020 Final 8 in Lisbon, where his team eliminate Olympique Lyonnais – nine Bundesliga titles, five German cups, and two Club World Cups.

Already an international as a youngster, Jérôme has won 76 caps with the German national team. He has competed in the last three World Cups, winning the 2014 edition in Brazil, where he played in all of the German team's seven matches, including the quarter-final against France (0-1) and the final against host team Brazil (7-1).

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Jérôme Boateng, the fifth German player in the club's history, and the fifth player recruited in the just-ended summer transfer window. Jérôme fits perfectly into the recruiting strategy that OL and manager Peter Bosz have set down.

After initially wanting to take the time to observe the whole squad, Peter Bosz targeted several players to strengthen the OL side, putting emphasis on players with extensive experience and a strong frame of mind, such as Emerson Palmieri, two-time and current Euro champion, Xherdan Shaqiri and now Jérôme Boateng, a two-time Champions League winner,

In addition to signing these three players, Olympique Lyonnais has officialised the arrival of Damien Da Silva (Rennes) and Henrique (Vasco De Gama), both free agents, and has secured contracts with the best OL Academy players, including Castello Lukeba and Malo Gusto, who will integrate the professional group for the first time this season.

Alongside this high-quality and ambitious recruiting, Olympique Lyonnais transferred, as previously announced, Jean Lucas (to Monaco), Melvin Bard (to Nice), Joachim Andersen (to Crystal Palace) and most recently Maxwel Cornet (to Burnley) for a total of €46.50 million and loaned Youssouf Koné (to Troyes), Yaya Soumaré (to Dijon) and Cenz Ozkaçar (to Leuven) until the end of the season.

This summer's transfers have enabled Olympique Lyonnais to build a high-quality professional team, the vast majority of whose players compete at the international A or U-21 levels. OL will compete ambitiously in the Europa League and will aim to qualify once again for the Champions League next season.