30/08/2021 - 11:15

Lyon, 29 August 2021



Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet to English club Burnley (Premier League) for €15 million, of which a sell-on fee of 15% will be paid to FC Metz with respect to the gain realised by OL on the transaction.

Maxwel Cornet came to Olympique Lyonnais in January 2015 from FC Metz for €400,000. He appeared in 252 matches with OL, including 184 in Ligue 1. He scored 51 goals, including several decisive ones against Manchester City in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old forward, who can also play left wing, has won 21 caps with the Ivory Coast national team, placing him among the club's all-time top 30 capped players.



All of the members of Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Maxwel for his commitment and professionalism during the seasons he played in Lyon and wish him every success for his future with Burnley.