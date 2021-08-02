02/08/2021 - 22:20

Lyon, 2 August 2021

Olympique Lyonnais has transferred midfielder Jean Lucas to Monaco for €12 million, including a bonus of €1 million, plus a sell-on fee of 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Jean Lucas was transferred to OL from Flamengo in June 2019 for €8 million. The 23-year-old Brazilian appeared in 25 matches (3 goals) with OL, all competitions combined and was then loaned to Brest without a purchase option for the second part of the 2020/21 season. When he returned to OL to join players and staff on the 1st of July, Jean informed Club management that he wished to be transferred to Monaco.

With several midfielders already on the roster, Olympique Lyonnais acceded to Jean's request. Jean's departure also frees up a place for a non-EU player in the professional group that will be managed this year by Peter Bosz.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Jean every success at AS Monaco as he begins his third Ligue 1 season.