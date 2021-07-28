Actusnews Wire - Professional broadcaster of corporate and regulated information, authorised by the AMF and the CSSF.

  OL GROUPE company press release from 28/07/2021

  28/07/2021 - 16:35

DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 06/30/21

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares 58,481,187
Number of real voting rights 92,248,443
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		 94,312,087


For more information:

OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: [email protected]

www.ol.fr		 Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small – CAC All-Tradable – CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWtwZ51mk5iUl25uYctraZaYnJqVlZLFamPJxZdoaJrJa51plmZoZpybZnBhmmZq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
  PDF (55 Ko)
  Back


  Original Source: OL GROUPE