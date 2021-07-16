16/07/2021 - 20:00

Lyon, 16 July 2021



Olympique Lyonnais has reached an agreement in principle to transfer defender Melvin Bard to OGC Nice. The two clubs specified that the transfer, in the amount of €3 million, with potential incentives of up to €2 million and a sell-on fee of 20% of the gain on any future transfer, will be effective once the left-back passes his medical exam. He will take that exam after participating in the Olympique Games with the French national team.

Melvin Bard joined the OL Academy in 2016 and made his professional debut on 6 December 2019 against Nimes. He appeared in 18 matches this past season, including eight starts.