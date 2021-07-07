07/07/2021 - 18:30

Lyon, July 8 2021

Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

371,918 shares

€ 106,910.46

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 523

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 550

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 179,615 shares for € 396,622.66

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 192,123 shares for € 425,891.07

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

384,426 shares

€ 77,921.83

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 653

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 569

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 211,288 shares for € 453,047.42

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 218,082 shares for € 472,489.43

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

294,516 shares

€ 190,384.17

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

