15/03/2021 - 18:25

Lyon, 15 March 2021

Olympique Lyonnais has loaned Camilo Reijers de Oliveira to Brazilian club Cuiabá Esporte Clube, promoted this year to the Brazilian Serie A. This loan extends until 31 December 2021 and includes a purchase option of €2.9 million, plus a sell-on fee of 30% of any future transfer.

Camilo is a 22-year-old midfielder who arrived in January 2020 and is under contract with OL until 30 June 2024. This loan will give him the opportunity to play for the first time in the Brazilian Serie A, after having played for Ponte Preta (Serie B) in 2019.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Camilo for his dedication and impeccable team spirit and wish him every success at Cuiabá.



