Consolidated Profit & Loss statement (€M) H1 2023-2024 H1 2024-2025 % Turnover 154.3 153.0 -0.8% O/w Closures 100.6 107.9 +7.3% O/w Winemaking 53.8 45.1 -16.0% Recurring operating profit 20.3 23.7 +16.8% O/w Closures 13.7 22.0 +61.0% O/w Winemaking 7.1 3.0 -58.3% O/w Corporate (0.4) (1.3) Non-recurring operating profit/(loss) 0.3 (0.6) Operating profit 20.6 23.1 +12.3% Financial profit/(loss) (1.0) (2.4) Tax (4.9) (5.0) Net profit 14.7 15.8 +7.3% Net profit, Group share 14.7 15.8 +7.2% Shareholders' equity 310.9 308.1 Net debt 46.3 77.8

Oeneo's 2024-2025 half-yearly consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by the Group's Statutory Auditors and were approved by its Board of Directors on December 4, 2024. The half-yearly financial report will be available online on the Group's website www.oeneo.com from December 5, 2024.

Oeneo Group delivered a robust performance in the first half of the year, with virtually stable turnover in a challenging wine and spirits market. This was accompanied by a clear increase in profitability thanks to the excellent performance of the Closures division. Recurring operating margin for the period accordingly exceeded expectations by rising to 15.5%, up 2.4 points from first?half 2023?2024. The financial position also remained very sound, with low net debt (25% of shareholders' equity), allowing raw materials inventories to be strategically secured, particularly in Closures.

First-half turnover came to €153.0 million, very close to the figure for the first half of the previous year (down 0.8% at constant exchange rates). The Group was driven in particular by the strong momentum of the Closures division (up 7.3%), which was buoyed by the higher value-added categories of the Diam range, which gained market share against traditional cork closures. The Winemaking division, however, recorded a significant downturn (down 16%) in a market where the concerns of contractors are paramount, given the adverse economic situation and unfavorable weather conditions.

Half-year recurring operating profit (ROP) rose by 16.8% to €23.7 million, taking the recurring operating margin to 15.5%, up 2.4 points on the first half of 2023-2024. The excellent profitability of the Closures division, benefiting fully from return to growth and less tension on the cork market, more than offset the downturn in profitability of the Winemaking division.

Excluding non-recurring items, consisting primarily of reorganization costs, operating profit amounted to €23.1 million, up 12.3%, representing 15.1% of turnover.

The financial loss came in at €2.4 million, including a €1.4 million increase in gross financial expenses linked to the rise in market rates and the change in average net debt. After taking a tax expense of €5.0 million into account, net profit, Group share came to €15.8 million, compared with €14.7 million at September 30, 2023, representing a net margin of 10.3%.

Net cash flow linked to operations was a negative €3.5 million for the period, comprising higher cash flow after tax of €30.5 million and an increase in working capital requirement (WCR) of €33.9 million. The traditional peak in WCR at September 30 was intensified this year by the strategic reinforcement of cork inventories.

Net investments for the period were limited to €6.2 million (compared with €12.2 million in first-half 2023-2024) and were mainly dedicated to improving the production base.

Shareholders' equity fell to €308.1 million, from €310.9 million at September 30, 2023, after taking into account the €22.4 million dividend payment (€0.35 per share) for 2023-2024. Net debt (including €4.7 million of debt linked to leases as a result of the application of IFRS 16 "Leases") came to €77.8 million at September 30, 2024. The net gearing ratio remained low at 25.2% of shareholders' equity. Available cash stood at €26.0 million.

Visibility for the second half of the year remains uncertain, primarily due to the low global harvest volumes anticipated this year and the continued decline in global wine consumption. The Group remains cautious and expects the second half of the year to follow the same trend as the first half.

Performance review by division

CLOSURES: An excellent first half with a recurring operating margin of over 20%

The Closures division returned to growth with turnover of €107.9 million for the first half of the year, up 7.3% compared to first-half 2023-2024. This performance was driven by double-digit growth in sales of Diam closures, particularly in the high-end segment.

The division's recurring operating profit increased to €22.0 million, representing a solid 61% rise. Recurring operating margin was accordingly up by nearly 7 points, coming in at 20.4%. This growth combined with a favorable product mix enabled a better absorption of fixed costs in an environment marked by the end of the inflationary effects of recent years.

The division intends to confirm its strong momentum over the second half of the year, despite a more demanding comparison basis in the fourth quarter, and to consolidate its operating performance.

WINEMAKING: Economic performance impacted by adverse cyclical factors

During the first half of the year, the division operated in a sluggish wine market (slowdown in sales and low 2024 harvest volumes due to unfavorable weather conditions). Half-year turnover was down 16% at €45.1 million due to lower sale volumes, particularly of casks and oak products (partly related to the resumption of direct distribution by Boisé France in the USA).

Recurring operating profit came to €3.0 million, down €4.1 million on the first half of 2023-2024, representing a recurring operating margin of 6.5%. This lower profitability can be explained by the threshold effects of lower sales and a less favorable product mix, as well as by persistently high raw materials costs.

The division remains cautious given the poor harvest in most of the world's major winemaking regions, and expects the second half of the year to follow the same trend as the first half. It is continuing its efforts to limit the impact of the downturn on its recurring operating margin during this transitional year.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the third quarter of 2024-2025 on January 20, 2025, after trading.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value-added technological closures under the Diam, Mytik Diam and Setop brands.

Winemaking, with high-end solutions for players in the wine and spirits market, including cooperage brands such as Seguin Moreau and Millet, Boisé oak products, Galileo lightweight concrete tanks, and Vivelys precision oenology technical solutions.

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world, and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history of wine.

Appendices

BALANCE SHEET

In thousands of euros September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 Goodwill 47,496 47,451 Intangible assets 9,036 7,610 Property, plant & equipment 143,887 140,862 Financial assets 3,272 3,686 Deferred tax assets and other long-term assets 2,458 3,056 Total non-current assets 206,150 202,665 Inventories and work in progress 171,148 187,005 Trade and other receivables 89,088 88,689 Tax receivables 233 602 Other current assets 2,982 3,631 Cash and cash equivalents 16,127 26,015 Total current assets 279,578 305,942 Total assets 485,728 508,607 In thousands of euros Paid-in capital 65,052 65,052 Share premium 35,648 35,648 Reserves and retained earnings 195,483 191,567 Profit for the period 14,694 15,755 Total shareholders' equity (Group share) 310,877 308,022 Minority interests 65 89 Total shareholders' equity 310,942 308,111 Borrowings and debt 45,376 88,922 Employee benefits 2,389 2,391 Other provisions 0 27 Deferred taxes 4,058 4,065 Other non-current liabilities 9,272 8,696 Total non-current liabilities 61,095 104,101 Borrowings and short-term bank debt

(portion due in less than 1 year) 17,036 14,917 Provisions (portion due in less than 1 year) 749 929 Trade and other payables 94,467 77,368 Other current liabilities 1,440 3,180 Total current liabilities 113,691 96,395 Liabilities related to operations held for sale - - Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 485,728 508,607

PROFIT & LOSS

In thousands of euros 6 months ended September 30, 2023 6 months ended September 30, 2024 Turnover 154,304 153,026 Other operating income 618 28 Cost of goods purchased (67,225) (59,791) External costs (26,303) (28,311) Payroll costs (30,725) (30,078) Tax (1,198) (1,074) Depreciation and amortization (8,991) (9,903) Provisions (751) (687) Other recurring income and expenses 561 481 Recurring operating profit 20,290 23,690 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses 297 (588) Operating profit 20,587 23,102 Income from cash and cash equivalents 116 49 Cost of gross debt (1,479) (2,852) Cost of net debt (1,363) (2,803) Other financial income and expenses 373 429 Profit before tax 19,598 20,728 Income tax (4,909) (4,973) Profit after tax 14,689 15,755 Net profit of companies accounted for by the equity method 11 18 Net income from continuing operations 14,700 15,773 Minority interests (7) (17) Net profit, Group share 14,693 15,755

