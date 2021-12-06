06/12/2021 - 07:30

Consolidated Profit & Loss statement (€M) H1 2020-2021 H1 2021-2022 Change Turnover 131.2 158.6 +20.8% O/w Closures 84.6 111.8 +32.2% O/w Winemaking 46.6 46.8 +0.3% Recurring operating profit 21.0 28.0 +33.4% O/w Closures 14.4 22.0 +53.1% O/w Winemaking 7.4 7.0 -4.8% O/w Corporate (0.8) (1.0) Non-recurring operating profit/(loss) (0.2) (3.0) Operating profit 20.7 25.0 +20.6% Financial profit/(loss) (1.2) (0.9) Tax (5.3) (6.0) Net profit 14.2 18.1 +27.0% Net profit, Group share 14.2 18.1 +27.4% Shareholders' equity 299.8 319.1 +6.4% Net debt 57.0 18.0 -68.4%

Oeneo's 2021-2022 first half consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by the Group's Statutory Auditors and were approved by its Board of Directors on December 2, 2021. The half-yearly financial report will be available online on the Group's website www.oeneo.com from December 6, 2021.

Oeneo Group performed very well in the first half of the year, combining a dynamic return to growth with improved profitability and a substantial reduction in net debt. These results, driven by the excellent first-half operating performance of the Closures Division, consolidated the Group's sound business model as well as its leading international position in its markets.

Having benefited from the reopening of the café, hotel and restaurant (CHR) business in the first quarter, turnover was up sharply by 20.8% over the first half of the year, coming in at €158.6 million, a significant rebound on the first half of the previous year, which had been impacted by the health crisis. However, this is a new half-year record for the Group, with business levels up 10.9% on the first half of 2019-2020, before the health crisis.

Recurring operating profit came in at €28.0 million (up 33.4%), growing faster than turnover. Recurring operating margin for the period stood at 17.6%, up 1.6 points (up 1.3 points compared to H1 2019-2020). This increase is due to a very good performance of the Closures division (recurring operating profit up 53.1%), which is reaping the benefits of its growth within a carefully controlled cost structure, despite initial signs of inflationary pressure. The cost of long-term incentive plans, which take the form of performance share awards, remained stable compared to the first half of 2020-2021 at €0.4 million.

Operating profit came in at €25.0 million, up 20.6%, including €3.0 million in non-recurring expenses, mainly consisting of one-off reorganization costs in the Winemaking division.

Financial loss improved at €0.9 million, benefiting from the reduction in the Group's net debt. Net profit, Group share came in at €18.1 million, up 27.4%, representing a net margin of 11.4%.

Shareholders' equity rose to €319.1 million compared with €299.8 million year on year. Net debt (including €6.2 million of debt linked to leases as a result of the application of IFRS 16 "Leases") came to €18.0 million at September 30, 2021. The net gearing ratio remained very low at 5.6%.

Cash flow from operations for the period amounted to €7.7 million, mitigated as every year by the seasonal peak in working capital at September 30 (up €19.6 million compared to March 31, 2021). Investments over the period amounted to €12.8 million, mainly dedicated to the production base. Oeneo also bought back its own shares in an amount of €5.5 million to fund its free share plans. Oeneo's cash position remained largely positive at €75.0 million at September 30, 2021.

The strong operating performance recorded in the first half of the year consolidated the Group's growth strategy, driven by its global presence and premium positioning. However, the Group is approaching the second half of the year with caution, given the less buoyant climate linked to inflationary pressure on raw materials, production and logistics costs, and to lower harvest volumes in Europe due to spring frosts (down 13% on average compared to 2020).

Performance review by division

CLOSURES: High recurring operating margin of 19.7%

The Closures division posted turnover of €111.8 million, a strong 32.2% increase at constant exchange rates (+21.3% compared to first-half 2019-2020). Growth was driven by the increase in sales volumes in all geographic regions and across all ranges.

Recurring operating margin for the period rose to a high 19.7%, up 2.7 points from H1 2020?2021. The gradual drop in cork prices, continuing into this half-year period, offset the sharp rise in production costs, due in particular to inflation in binders and energy costs, and to the increased reliance on temporary staff to cope with the volume increase. This performance is also attributable to a better absorption of overheads with the increase in business.

The division is confident in its ability to continue to grow in the second half of the year, albeit at a slower pace, due in particular to a more demanding comparison base, and in a context of increased inflation, which will mean adapting its sales price policy insofar as possible.

WINEMAKING: Recurring operating margin of 15.0% in a transitional year

The Winemaking division posted turnover of €46.8 million for the first half of 2021-2022, a slight 0.3% increase compared to first-half 2020-2021, but fell short of pre-crisis levels (down 8.0% compared to first-half 2019-2020)

The division is still operating in a challenging environment, with clients adopting a wait-and-see approach, particularly in the United States, but also in Europe, with low harvest volumes in 2021.

Recurring operating margin for the period stood at 15.0%, down 0.8 points, due to a less favorable business mix (spirits market and large containers) and the increase in wood raw materials, which had an impact on gross margin. Recurring operating loss for Seguin Moreau Ronchamp activities (formerly known as Etablissement Cenci) continued to decline by a contained €0.6 million over the period (versus €1.0 million in H1 2020-2021).

Winemaking confirms that it is aiming for full year business levels that are close to those of the prior year, while continuing to prepare for the market recovery expected in the coming years.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the third quarter of 2021-2022 on January 20, 2022, after trading.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures through its Diam and Pietec ranges.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Boisé, Millet, Fine Northern Oak and Galileo, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, systems).

Oeneo prides itself in offering solutions in the production, maturing, preservation and enhancement of wines or spirits that faithfully convey all of the emotion and passion of each winegrower and improve their performance.

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

INFORMATION AND PRESS RELATIONS

Oeneo Actus Finance Philippe Doray

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer

+33 (0)5 45 82 99 93 Guillaume Le Floch

Analysts – Investors

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Press – Media

+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 93

Appendices

BALANCE SHEET

In thousands of euros September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 Goodwill 47,417 47,425 Intangible assets 4,455 9,386 Property, plant & equipment 136,246 136,708 Financial assets 1,867 1,931 Deferred tax assets and other long-term assets 2,121 2,166 Total non-current assets 192,106 197,617 Inventories and work in progress 139,544 132,943 Trade and other receivables 84,939 95,794 Tax receivables 1,463 1,152 Other current assets 2,874 3,459 Cash and cash equivalents 56,447 75,028 Total current assets 285,267 308,375 Assets related to operations held for sale 393 366 Total assets 477,766 506,358 In thousands of euros Paid-in capital 65,052 65,052 Share premium 35,648 35,648 Reserves and retained earnings 184,924 200,390 Profit for the period 14,177 18,058 Total shareholders' equity (Group share) 299,802 319,148 Minority interests (47) (60) Total shareholders' equity 299,754 319,088 Borrowings and debt 71,834 63,480 Employee benefits 3,300 2,933 Other provisions 145 25 Deferred taxes 3,181 2,971 Other non-current liabilities 9,383 10,885 Total non-current liabilities 87,843 80,295 Borrowings and short-term bank debt

(portion due in less than 1 year) 41,577 29,541 Provisions (portion due in less than 1 year) 412 348 Trade and other payables 44,627 71,974 Other current liabilities 3,553 5,112 Total current liabilities 90,168 106,976 Liabilities related to operations held for sale - - Total liabilities 477,766 506,358

PROFIT & LOSS

In thousands of euros 6 months ended Sept. 30, 2020 6 months ended Sept. 31, 2021 Turnover 131,218 158,561 Other operating income 135 52 Cost of goods purchased (53,304) (66,000) External costs (20,621) (27,286) Payroll costs (27,212) (26,938) Tax (1,193) (1,186) Depreciation and amortization (7,730) (8,236) Provisions (732) (752) Other recurring income and expenses 421 (233) Recurring operating profit 20,981 27,982 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses (237) (2,974) Operating profit 20,743 25,008 Income from cash and cash equivalents 36 30 Cost of gross debt (1,346) (748) Cost of net debt (1,310) (718) Other financial income and expenses 113 (215) Profit before tax 19,546 24,075 Income tax (5,278) (6,019) Profit after tax 14,268 18,056 Net profit of companies accounted for by the equity method (31) 23 Net income from continuing operations 14,237 18,079 Minority interests (60) (21) Group net profit from continuing operations 14,177 18,058 Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations - - Net profit from consolidated operations 14,237 18,079 Group net profit 14,177 18,058

CASH FLOW STATEMENT