ODIOT HOLDING (EX WELL) company press release from 24/07/2024 - Information Update on the Company's Situation Following the General Shareholders' Assembly of July 17, 2024

Paris, France – 24.07.2024 – ODIOT HOLDING (formerly WELL) (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 – MLWEL), an investment company, takes the opportunity of the shareholders' general assembly held on July 17, 2024, which ratified a number of changes, to provide the market with information about its new situation and strategic reorientation.

New Reference Shareholder :

Following a restructuring of its shareholding, ODIOT HOLDING (formerly WELL) now has a new reference shareholder: AMC Uplift High Yield European Growth. The shareholding structure is now as follows:

AMC Uplift High Yield European Growth 63,13 % Louis Petiet 8,01 % Public 28,86 % Total 100,00%

New Management :

As a result of this change in shareholding, ODIOT HOLDING (formerly WELL) has overhauled its management board in recent weeks.

As a reminder, as of May 30, 2024, the company's management was as follows:

Chief Executive Officer :

Mr. Vincent de Mauny

Members of the Board of Directors :

Mr. Vincent de Mauny, président,

AAA HOLDING,

Mrs. Pascale Bauer Petiet,

Mrs. Aude Petiet,

Mrs. Alix Petiet,

Mr. Marc Jobert,

Mrs. Béatrice Alba,

Mr. Olivier de Wismes.

Following the resignation of almost all the Board members, ratified by two Board meetings, a new management team has been appointed. As of the date hereof, the management of ODIOT HOLDING (formerly WELL) is as follows:

Chief Executive Officer Mme Laetitia Maffei Chairman of the Board of Directors M. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat Director Mme Laetitia Maffei Director Mme Emilie Thébault Director M. Yves Pozzo di Borgo Director M. Thierry Bignet Director M. Marc Jobert

Biographies of the New Directors :

Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat (co-opted at the meeting of the board of directors on June 13, 2024 in

replacement of Mr. Vincent de Mauny, who resigned) :

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat holds a Master's degree in Law from the University of Paris II–Panthéon Assas and an MBA from HEC–University of Montreal. Currently, he is the President and Founder of Capital Système Investissements S.A, an asset management company specializing in private debt and Private Equity based in Geneva. He has previously served as Head of Private Markets at EFG Bank, CEO of Olympia Capital Gestion in Paris, Founder of PBS Private Bank Switzerland in Zurich, Head of UBS Global Asset Management France & Monaco, Fund Manager at Merrill Lynch in Geneva, and Corporate Finance Analyst at HSBC–Banque du Louvre in Paris.

Mrs. Laetitia Maffei (co-opted at the meeting of the board of directors on June 26, 2024 in

replacement of AAA HOLDING, who resigned and was appointed Chief Executing Director on the same day) :

Laetitia Maffei holds a Master's degree in Business Law from the University of Paris II – Panthéon Assas and is a graduate of the École du Louvre. She began her career in the cultural sector at the Centre Pompidou and then at the Centre Photographique d'Île-de-France. In 2013, she won a tender from the Île-de-France Region to create a traveling contemporary art museum, the Musée Passager. A digital art specialist, she founded Danae.io, one of the first startups to register artworks on the blockchain, paving the way for NFTs. In 2020, together with artist Kowei Nawa, she won the competition for the Statue of Equality on the Île Seguin. Predicting that blockchain would revolutionize finance, she joined Capital Système Investissements in Geneva, an asset management boutique specializing in private debt, where she put her expertise in project management and innovation to good use.

Mrs. Emilie Thébault (co-opted at the board of directors meeting of June 26, 2024 in

replacement of Ms. Pascale Bauer Petiet, who resigned) :

A graduate of Sciences-Po Paris in Public Affairs, Emilie Thébault has been involved in State modernization projects from the start of her career, working as a consultant for the consultancy firm Bearing Point before joining the Ministry of the Interior as head of digital transformation projects, and more specifically the securitization of biometric documents in several national and international projects.

In 2016, she founded the cybersecurity start-up SerendpTech, of which she is CEO, and which promotes a vision of identity protection based on disruptive technologies made available to as many people as possible and proven expertise in the fight against fraud.

Mr. Yves Pozzo di Borgo (co-opted at the board of directors meeting of June 26, 2024 in

replacement of Ms. Aude Petiet, who resigned) :

Yves Pozzo di Borgo is a French politician. A graduate of the Institut d'études politiques de Paris, he began his career in the civil service before entering politics with the UDF and then the MoDem. Elected councilor for Paris in 2001 and senator for Paris from 2004 to 2017, he specializes in foreign and European policy, education, and culture. He is a respected figure for his loyalty to his convictions and his desire to serve the public interest.

M. Thierry Bignet (co-opted at the board of directors meeting of June 26, 2024 in

replacement of Mrs. Alix Petiet, who resigned) :

Thierry Bignet has held several senior management positions in France and abroad, mainly in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Scandinavia. In particular, he has managed two listed companies (Paris and New York) in the telecoms and communications sector (Genesys and ACT Teleconferencing). As a transition manager, he has acquired extensive experience in a variety of fields, including tableware (Duni France), industry (Peugeot Finland), sustainable development, and organic food (Vitagermine and Baby Bio). Thierry Bignet is Chairman of the Board of Mini Lions crèches.

M. Marc Jobert :

Marc Jobert is an international lawyer specializing in compensation for victims of terrorism. He conducted a study commissioned by the European Union on this subject. This study, carried out under the aegis of the Lex Fori network, covered 42 countries, providing a comprehensive and comparative overview of compensation systems worldwide. The final report, now available on the European Commission's website, is an essential reference for legal professionals and policymakers working on these sensitive issues. Marc Jobert's contribution to this project has been praised for its methodological rigor and substantial contribution to understanding and improving compensation mechanisms for victims of terrorism on an international level. His approach exemplifies his leading role in the evolution of international standards of justice and reparation.

All these co-options were ratified during the general shareholders' meeting held on July 17, 2024.

New Development Strategy :

The new management has initiated a strategic reorientation of the company by increasing ODIOT HOLDING's (formerly WELL) stake from 47% to 52% in the capital of the French luxury company ODIOT. This increase in participation was made possible by exercising a share purchase option.

Founded in 1690, ODIOT is recognized as one of the most eminent goldsmiths of the 18th and 19th centuries. It was the royal supplier to Louis XV and the First Empire, as well as to all the courts of Europe. The brand is distinguished by its exceptional craftsmanship in creating unique pieces and cutlery in precious metals such as gold, vermeil, solid silver, and épargne. ODIOT is also labeled as an Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®, a mark of its artisanal excellence. Starting in 2024, ODIOT HOLDING (formerly WELL) will present consolidated accounts including those of ODIOT, to reflect this now majority participation

New Company Name :

To reflect this new strategy, the company has changed its corporate name to ODIOT HOLDING.

This name change was decided during the general shareholders' assembly held on July 17, 2024.

New Company Headquarters :

Following the ratification of all its new board members, the Board of Directors changed the company's headquarters from:

112, avenue Kléber – 75116 Paris

To :

10 rue de la Paix – 75002 Paris

Update on the Financial Information :

No accounts have been published for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The new management is currently engaged in a rigorous process to recover and format these sometimes difficult-to-obtain pieces of information to establish and approve the accounts for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023 as soon as possible.

Company Financing :

ODIOT HOLDING (formerly WELL) is actively working on clearing its liabilities, notably by selling all its holdings except for ODIOT. It is also specified that the company is not facing any ongoing litigation.

In the coming months, it is also planned to finance the development of the ODIOT subsidiary with an amount between 1.5 and 2 million euros. This investment, relying on the existing team, will enhance the company's commercial strength and reputation to restore its leading position in the luxury silverware and tableware sector.

To this end, the general shareholders' assembly of July 17, 2024, delegated its authority to the Board of Directors to carry out capital increases with and without shareholders' preferential subscription rights.

Presentation of Resolutions Voted at the General Shareholders' Assembly of July 17, 2024 :

For more details, we invite you to visit the company's website under the Investors section: www.odiotholding.com

About ODIOT HOLDING (formerly WELL) :

ODIOT HOLDING is the holding company controlling ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths of the 18th century, with the title of Royal Supplier, thanks to unique expertise in creating exceptional pieces and cutlery in precious metals (gilded gold, sterling silver, silver-plate). ODIOT is labeled as a Living Heritage Company (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®).

Contact : investors@odiotholding.com

ODIOT HOLDING (formerly WELL) (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 – MLWEL) www.odiotholding.com