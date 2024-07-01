01/07/2024 - 16:45

Paris, France, Eastleigh and Manchester, UK - 1 July 2024 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces its monthly update in relation to ordinary shares traded under its ongoing liquidity agreement with Invest Securities SA (the "Liquidity Agreement"). The Liquidity Agreement is governed by French law and is further summarised below.

During the period from 1 June to 30 June 2024, Invest Securities purchased 106,121 ordinary shares at a maximum price of €0.80 and a minimum price of €0.51 and sold 115,419 ordinary shares at a maximum price of €0.81 and a minimum price of €0.52 under the Liquidity Agreement. The total number of ordinary shares in the Company, which are held in treasury as at close of business on 30 June 2024, is 52,314.

Total Voting Rights

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company is 70,626,248. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company pursuant to Article L. 223-7 of the French Commercial Code and the Company's Articles. The Company is not subject to the disclosure guidance and transparency rules made by the Financial Conduct Authority under Part VI of FSMA.

Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company providing a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, primarily focused on the delivery of genomic medicine. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a range of molecular assays and instrumentation to deliver workflows and services that enable seamless end-to-end solutions from sample to result across multiple sectors including human health, animal health and environmental.

The Company is divided into three business segments:

Clinical Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:

· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests

· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay

· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel Instrumentation Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:

· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology

MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments Research Use Only Range of services for the research industry:

· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry

· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").

Further information on the Liquidity Agreement

On 12 September 2016, the Company and Invest Securities entered into the Liquidity Agreement pursuant to which Invest Securities provides liquidity services in relation to the ordinary shares to the Company. Invest Securities may purchase ordinary shares on behalf of the Company under the agreement, subject to approval from Shareholders as to the price at which ordinary shares can be brought back and the aggregate amount that the Company may provide to Invest Securities to purchase such ordinary shares.

Shareholder approval was granted at the Shareholders' meeting held on 20 July 2022 for the purchase of ordinary shares by Invest Securities under the agreement at a maximum purchase price per ordinary shares of €12.00 for an aggregate maximum purchase price of €200,000 and for 18 months from the date of the approval. Under the agreement, Invest Securities must act completely independently of the Company and the Company must not communicate with the employees of Invest Securities who are responsible for performing the agreement. Invest Securities is paid €10,000 per annum for its services under the liquidity agreement. The agreement has an initial term of two years, with a rolling extension of one year thereafter. The agreement can be terminated by either party at the end of each such period subject to two months' prior notice. The Liquidity Agreement is governed by French law. Ordinary shares purchased by Invest Securities are either cancelled or held as treasury shares (which are non-voting and do not rank for dividends).

