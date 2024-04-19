19/04/2024 - 08:00

Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

DHSC Claim update - Pre-Trial Review

Paris, France, and Eastleigh and Manchester, UK - 19 April 2024 - Novacyt S.A. (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international molecular diagnostics company with a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, provides an update regarding its legal proceedings against the Department of Health and Social Care ("DHSC").



As previously announced, the Company and its subsidiary Primer Design Ltd are party to litigation with the DHSC. The trial hearing has been listed to commence on 10 June 2024, and finish on 4 July 2024. The Company expects the court to reserve judgment, meaning that the outcome of the trial will not be known on 4 July 2024.



The court has listed the Pre-Trial Review to be heard on 30 April 2024. This is part of the normal litigation process and is predominantly concerned with administrative preparations for trial.



The court will also hear an application by the DHSC for summary judgment in relation to one aspect of its claim, as part of which the DHSC is seeking judgment to be entered for the full value of its claim. Having taken legal advice, the Company considers this application to be very weak with low prospects of success, and is confident that the court will dismiss the application. It is not known when the court will give judgment in relation to the application. It may be during or at the end of the Pre-Trial Review, or a short time thereafter.



The Company will announce the outcome of the application in due course.



About Novacyt Group (www.novacyt.com)

Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company providing a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, primarily focused on the delivery of genomic medicine. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a range of molecular assays and instrumentation to deliver workflows and services that enable seamless end-to-end solutions from sample to result across multiple sectors including human health, animal health and environmental.



The Company is divided into three business segments:

Clinical Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:

· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests

· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay

· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel Instrumentation Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:

· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology

MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments Research Use Only Range of services for the research industry:

· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry

· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)



Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").



For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com



