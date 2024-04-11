11/04/2024 - 08:00

Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

Directorate changes and full year 2023 results update

Lyn Rees appointed CEO

Dr. Joanne Mason, CSO, to join the Board

Paris, France, and Eastleigh and Manchester, UK - 11 April 2024 - Novacyt S.A. (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international molecular diagnostics company with a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, announces changes to the Board of Directors. Lyn Rees, Executive Director, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and James McCarthy will step down from the Board as Acting CEO, both effective from 1 May 2024. James will remain with the Company for a period of time to officiate a smooth transition.

Lyn is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 28 years' global leadership and commercial experience and a proven track record of successfully building/scaling companies. He became CEO of Yourgene Health plc in 2018 where he led the group through four acquisitions and the sale to Novacyt in 2023. Prior to this, he spent 19 years at British Biocell International (now BBI Group), nine of which as Group CEO, where he completed and successfully integrated seven acquisitions.

Additionally, Dr Joanne Mason, the Company's Chief Scientific Officer, will join the Novacyt Board as an Executive Director effective from 1 May 2024 subject to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting and, Dr Andrew Health, Non-Executive Director will retire from the Board of Directors effective 1 May 2024.

Joanne is a leading molecular biologist, with over 22 years' experience having worked in senior positions both in industry and at prominent research institutes. As Chief Scientific Officer at Yourgene Health, she led the development of next generation molecular diagnostics. Prior to this, she held lead scientific roles at Cambridge Epigenetix, Genomics England and Oxford Biomedical Research Centre. She has also acted as an adviser on a number of boards and committees, including the DOH Rare Disease Policy board, MHRA Genomics for Diagnosis forum and UK NEQA. Joanne holds a PhD from the University of Cambridge in Molecular and Cellular Biology.

Commenting, James Wakefield, Non-Executive Chairman, said: "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank James and Andrew for their hard work and significant contribution to the Group, and wish them both well in their future endeavours. We are delighted to welcome Jo to the Board and Lyn as CEO - they have been instrumental in the seamless integration of Novacyt and Yourgene and will be key drivers in the accelerated growth of the enlarged Group portfolio. Lyn has significant global leadership and commercial expertise, and I am confident that he is the right person to lead the Group as it continues to execute its growth strategy and generate value for shareholders."

Commenting, Lyn Rees, Executive Director and incoming CEO, said: "I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Novacyt in its next stage of development. The molecular diagnostics market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the continued demand for fast and accurate diagnostics and with our strong portfolio of molecular assays and instruments combined with our leading expertise I believe we are well placed to capture this. I would like to thank James for his support since I joined the Company and look forward to working with the entire team as we continue to deliver our strategy."

FY23 Results Update

Under Euronext Growth reporting requirements, the Company is required to publish its annual accounts within four months of its year-end.

The publication of the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2023, initially scheduled for release by 30 April 2024, has been postponed and will be published by the end of May 2024. This is due to the time required to integrate the accounts of Yourgene Health, acquired towards the end of the year, into Novacyt's consolidated results.

Unaudited revenue for FY23 remains in line with the prior guidance at £11.6m.

Further information on Dr Joanne Mason

Dr Joanne Nicola Mason (née Gooch) (aged 49) has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships/partnerships Previous directorships/partnerships (last five years) Yourgene Genomic Services Ltd



Yourgene Health UK Ltd







Yourgene Health Limited (formerly Yourgene Health plc)

Dr Mason does not hold any shares in the Company.

Contacts

Novacyt SA https://novacyt.com/investors James McCarthy, Acting Chief Executive Officer Via Walbrook PR Steve Gibson, Chief Financial Officer SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) Deutsche Numis (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith / Michael Palser Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)

Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit +33 (1) 42 22 10 10

r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com / y.petit@allegrafinance.com Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR)

Stephanie Cuthbert / Paul McManus /

Phillip Marriage / Alice Woodings +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or novacyt@walbrookpr.com

+44 (0)7796 794 663 / +44 (0)7980 541 893

+44 (0)7867 984 082 / +44 (0)7407 804 654

About Novacyt Group (www.novacyt.com)

Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company providing a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, primarily focused on the delivery of genomic medicine. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a range of molecular assays and instrumentation to deliver workflows and services that enable seamless end-to-end solutions from sample to result across multiple sectors including human health, animal health and environmental.

The Company is divided into three business segments:

Clinical Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas: Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests

Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay

Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel Instrumentation Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including: Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments Research Use Only Range of services for the research industry: Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry

Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.