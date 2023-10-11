11/10/2023 - 08:00

Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

AGM voting

Paris, France, and Eastleigh UK - 11 October 2023 - Novacyt S.A. (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that shareholders are now able to vote for the Company's rescheduled Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which will be held at 1pm BST/2pm CEST on 26 October 2023 as an open meeting in Paris. All previous votes remain valid for all meetings subsequently convened with the same agenda.

As usual, and in accordance with French corporate law, the AGM comprises both ordinary and extraordinary resolutions. All materials can be found at www.novacyt.com/investors.

Shareholders wishing to attend the General Meeting in person may:

- For shareholders whose shares are registered with CIC: present themselves on the day of the General Meeting, with proof of identity.

- Shareholders whose shares are registered in bearer form: ask the authorised intermediary who manages their securities account to send them a proof of shareholding or a letter of representation, evidencing that they hold shares of Novacyt.

Shareholders can also request an admission card in advance (a) from CIC Services, by post to the following address: CIC Services Assemblées Générales, 6 avenue de Provence 75452 Paris Cedex 09, or by email to the following address: serviceproxy@cic.fr; or (b) on the secure VOTACCESS platform accessible via the website https://www.actionnaire.cic-marketsolutions.eu.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their votes in advance, in accordance with the instructions in the Notice of the AGM.

Shareholders can vote in advance of the AGM by:

· Downloading a copy of the proxy voting form from the website www.novacyt.com/investors, completing it and returning it together with evidence of their shareholding which must be in the form of a share certificate (attestation) or a letter of representation from their broker, nominee, bank or authorised intermediary, either by post to the following address: 6 avenue de Provence 75452 Paris Cedex 09, or via email to the following address: serviceproxy@cic.fr, or investor.relations@novacyt.com, no later than 23 October 2023 inclusive.

· Voting on-line using the Votaccess portal http://www.actionnaire.cic-marketsolutions.eu if securities held on Euronext Growth are registered with any of the following banks: CIC, Natixis, Société Générale, Caceis, Crédit Agricole, BP2S, BNP Retail, Bourse Direct, ODDO, Rothschild Martin Maurel, Procapital, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Bank of New York or JP Morgan. The Votaccess portal will be open from 11 October 2023 to 25 October 2023 2pm BST/3pm CEST.

· Voting on-line via a broker, nominee, bank or authorised intermediary. Many intermediaries in the UK such as Hargreaves Lansdown are now using the Broadridge ProxyVote on-line voting portal.

Shareholders can register to view the AGM online by visiting https://novacytagm23.eventcaster.co.uk, however, they will be unable to vote during the meeting. Registration must be accompanied by formal evidence of shareholding.

Following the meeting, a recording of the AGM will be available on the Company's website at www.novacyt.com/investors.

Contacts

Novacyt SA +44 (0)23 8074 8830 James Wakefield, Non-Executive Chairman

James McCarthy, Acting Chief Executive Officer SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) Numis (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith / Jack McLaren Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)

Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit +33 (1) 42 22 10 10

r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com / y.petit@allegrafinance.com Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR)

Stephanie Cuthbert / Anna Dunphy / Phillip Marriage +44 (0)20 7933 8780

novacyt@walbrookpr.com

About Novacyt Group

Novacyt is an international diagnostics business delivering a broad portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, enabling faster, more accurate, accessible testing to improve healthcare outcomes. The Company provides customers with a seamless sample-to-result workflow using its integrated and scalable instrumentation/solutions. The Company specialises in the design, manufacture, and supply of real-time PCR kits, reagents and a full range of laboratory and qPCR instrumentation for molecular biology research and clinical use. Novacyt offers one of the world's most varied and comprehensive range of qPCR assays, covering human, veterinary, biodefence, environmental, agriculture and food testing.

The acquisition of Yourgene in September 2023 added a complementary international genomics technology and services business, focussed on delivering accurate molecular diagnostic and screening solutions, across reproductive health and precision medicine. Yourgene's portfolio of in vitro diagnostic products includes non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests and DPYD genotyping assays. Yourgene also works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to allow its Ranger® Technology to deliver dynamic target enrichment.

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in the UK in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester. The Company also has offices in Taipei (divestment pending), Singapore, the US and Canada and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

