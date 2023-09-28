28/09/2023 - 16:15

Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

Reminder to shareholders re. AGM voting

Paris, France and Eastleigh, UK - 28 September 2023 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, will be holding its annual general meeting (AGM) exclusively as an open online meeting at 1pm BST/2pm CEST on Thursday, 5 October 2023. As usual, and in accordance with French corporate law, the AGM comprises both ordinary and extraordinary resolutions. All materials can be found at www.novacyt.com/investors.

The Board would like to strongly encourage shareholders to submit their votes in advance, in accordance with the instructions in the Notice of the AGM. As this is a rescheduled meeting, all previous votes are now void and all shareholders must resubmit their votes.

Under French law, for the AGM and EGM meetings to be quorate at the first attempt, shareholders representing at least 20% of the share capital and voting rights, on ordinary resolutions, and 25% of the share capital and voting rights, on extraordinary resolutions, must be present, represented or have voted in advance under the conditions set out below.

Shareholders can vote in advance of the AGM by:

· Downloading a copy of the proxy voting form from the website www.novacyt.com/investors, completing it and returning it together with evidence of their shareholding which must be in the form of a share certificate (attestation), either by post to the following address: 6 avenue de Provence 75452 Paris Cedex 09, or via email to the following address: serviceproxy@cic.fr, or investor.relations@novacyt.com, no later than 2 October 2023 inclusive.

· Voting on-line using the Votaccess portal http://www.actionnaire.cic-marketsolutions.eu if securities held on Euronext Growth are registered with any of the following banks: CIC, Natixis, Société Générale, Caceis, Crédit Agricole, BP2S, BNP Retail, Bourse Direct, ODDO, Rothschild Martin Maurel, Procapital, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Bank of New York or JP Morgan. The Votaccess portal is open until 4 October 2023 2pm BST/3pm CEST.

· Voting on-line via a broker, nominee, bank or authorised intermediary. Many intermediaries in the UK such as Hargreaves Lansdown are now using the Broadridge ProxyVote on-line voting portal.

Shareholders can register for the AGM and access the online meeting by visiting https://novacytagm23.eventcaster.co.uk. Registration must be accompanied by formal evidence of shareholding. As this is a rescheduled meeting, all previous registrations are now void and all shareholders must re-register.

Following registration approval, shareholders will be able to virtually attend the AGM and vote online during the meeting if they wish, providing formal evidence of holding has been provided prior to the meeting.

Shareholders who have voted (through a proxy, via their broker, nominee, bank, authorised intermediary, Votaccess portal or Broadridge ProxyVote) will be allowed to attend the AGM online but will not be able to vote twice.

Following the meeting, a recording of the AGM will be available on the Company's website at www.novacyt.com/investors.

Contacts

Novacyt SA +44 (0) 20 7756 1300 James Wakefield, Non-Executive Chairman

James McCarthy, Acting Chief Executive Officer SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) Numis (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith / Jack McLaren Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)

Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit +33 (1) 42 22 10 10

r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com / y.petit@allegrafinance.com Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR)

Paul McManus / Stephanie Cuthbert / Anna Dunphy +44 (0)20 7933 8780

novacyt@walbrookpr.com

