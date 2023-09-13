13/09/2023 - 08:00

Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

Notice of Half Year 2023 Results and Investor Presentation

Paris, France and Eastleigh, UK - 13 September 2023 - Novacyt S.A. (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that it will report its unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 on Thursday, 28 September 2023.

Investor webinar

An investor webinar presentation by James McCarthy, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Steve Gibson, Group Finance Director and Lyn Rees, Executive Director and former CEO of Yourgene, covering the H1 2023 results will take place at 12.30pm BST on Thursday, 28 September 2023.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors, and will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session, held on the Investor Meet Company platform. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. Automated French subtitling will be available throughout the presentation.

Investors can sign up for the webinar via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/novacyt-sa/register-investor

Investors who already follow NOVACYT S.A. on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contacts

Novacyt SA +44 (0)23 8074 8830 James Wakefield, Non-Executive Chairman

James McCarthy, Acting Chief Executive Officer SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) Numis (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith / Jack McLaren Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)

Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit +33 (1) 42 22 10 10

r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com / y.petit@allegrafinance.com Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR)

Stephanie Cuthbert / Anna Dunphy / Phillip Marriage +44 (0)20 7933 8780

novacyt@walbrookpr.com

About Novacyt Group

Novacyt is an international diagnostics business delivering a broad portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, enabling faster, more accurate, accessible testing to improve healthcare outcomes. The Company provides customers with a seamless sample-to-result workflow using its integrated and scalable instrumentation/solutions. The Company specialises in the design, manufacture, and supply of real-time PCR kits, reagents and a full range of laboratory and qPCR instrumentation for molecular biology research and clinical use. Novacyt offers one of the world's most varied and comprehensive range of qPCR assays, covering human, veterinary, biodefence, environmental, agriculture and food testing.

The acquisition of Yourgene in September 2023 added a complementary international genomics technology and services business, focussed on delivering accurate molecular diagnostic and screening solutions, across reproductive health and precision medicine. Yourgene's portfolio of in vitro diagnostic products includes non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests and DPYD genotyping assays. Yourgene also works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to allow its Ranger® Technology to deliver dynamic target enrichment.

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in the UK in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester. The Company also has offices in Taipei (divestment pending), Singapore, the US and Canada and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

