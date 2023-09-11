11/09/2023 - 08:55

Paris, France and Eastleigh, UK - 11 September 2023 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, notes today's announcement by Yourgene Health plc ("Yourgene"), in relation to the recommended cash offer made by Novacyt UK Holdings Limited ("Novacyt UK"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Novacyt, for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Yourgene announced on 3 July 2023 (the "Acquisition"), which is to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").

Further to the announcement made by Yourgene on 8 September 2023 that the Scheme has now become Effective in accordance with its terms, Yourgene has today announced that, following an application to the London Stock Exchange, the admission to trading on AIM of Yourgene Shares has been cancelled with effect from 7.00 a.m. today, 11 September 2023.

Yourgene's full announcement can be found here: https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/yourgenehealth/news/rns/story/

wkjon2r

About Novacyt Group

Novacyt is an international diagnostics business delivering a broad portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, enabling faster, more accurate, accessible testing to improve healthcare outcomes. The Company provides customers with a seamless sample-to-result workflow using its integrated and scalable instrumentation/solutions. The Company specialises in the design, manufacture, and supply of real-time PCR kits, reagents and a full range of laboratory and qPCR instrumentation for molecular biology research and clinical use. Novacyt offers one of the world's most varied and comprehensive range of qPCR assays, covering human, veterinary, biodefence, environmental, agriculture and food testing.

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in Stokesley and Eastleigh, UK, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international integrated technologies and services business, enabling the delivery of genomic medicine. The Group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene primarily develops, manufactures, and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic and screening solutions, for reproductive health and precision medicine. The Group's portfolio of in vitro diagnostic products includes non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests and DPYD genotyping assays.

Building on our expertise in genomic technology, Yourgene's Ranger® Technology offers next generation size selection with a range of sample preparation platforms for dynamic target enrichment. Ranger® Technology can be utilised to improve workflows and performance in multiple applications including NIPT, oncology, infectious disease testing and gene synthesis.

Yourgene Genomic Services offers a clinical service from UK and Taiwan focusing on precision medicine and reproductive health, including NIPT.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with offices in Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker "YGEN".

