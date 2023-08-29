29/08/2023 - 10:15

Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")



Notice of rescheduled AGM

Paris, France and Eastleigh, UK - 29 August 2023 - Novacyt S.A. (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 2pm CEST/1pm BST on 5 October 2023 as an open virtual meeting. Further details of the AGM will be provided to shareholders in due course.

Contacts

Novacyt SA +44 (0)23 8074 8830 James Wakefield, Non-Executive Chairman

James McCarthy, Acting Chief Executive Officer SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) Numis (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith / Jack McLaren Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)

Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit +33 (1) 42 22 10 10

r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com / y.petit@allegrafinance.com Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR)

Stephanie Cuthbert / Anna Dunphy / Phillip Marriage +44 (0)20 7933 8780

novacyt@walbrookpr.com

About Novacyt Group

Novacyt is an international diagnostics business delivering a broad portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, enabling faster, more accurate, accessible testing to improve healthcare outcomes. The Company provides customers with a seamless sample-to-result workflow using its integrated and scalable instrumentation/solutions. The Company specialises in the design, manufacture, and supply of real-time PCR kits, reagents and a full range of laboratory and qPCR instrumentation for molecular biology research and clinical use. Novacyt offers one of the world's most varied and comprehensive range of qPCR assays, covering human, veterinary, biodefence, environmental, agriculture and food testing.

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in Stokesley and Eastleigh, UK, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.