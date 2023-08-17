17/08/2023 - 18:55

Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

Acquisition update

Paris, France and Eastleigh, UK - 17 August 2023 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, notes today's announcement by Yourgene Health plc ("Yourgene"), in relation to the recommended cash offer made by Novacyt UK Holdings Limited ("Novacyt UK"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Novacyt, for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Yourgene announced on 3 July 2023 (the "Acquisition"), which is to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"). A circular in relation to the Scheme was published by Yourgene on 27 July 2023 (the "Scheme Document").

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meaning as set out in the Scheme Document.

At the Court Meeting and the General Meeting held earlier today, convened in accordance with an order of the Court dated 26 July 2023, all resolutions to approve and implement the Scheme were passed by the requisite majorities of Yourgene's shareholders.

Yourgene's full announcement can be found here: polaris.brighterir.com/public/yourgenehealth/news/rns/story/

xp39emw

The Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or (where applicable) waiver of the remaining Conditions and to the further terms set out in Part III of the Scheme Document, including the Court sanctioning the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing and the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies. The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme remains as set out in the Scheme Document. The dates are indicative only and are subject to change. The dates will depend, among other things, on the date upon which: (i) the Conditions are satisfied or (if capable of waiver) waived; (ii) the Court sanctions the Scheme; and (iii) a copy of the Court Order is delivered to the Registrar of Companies.

Contacts

Novacyt SA +44 (0)23 8074 8830 James Wakefield, Non-Executive Chairman

James McCarthy, Acting Chief Executive Officer Numis (Financial Adviser and Joint Broker to Novacyt and Financial Adviser to Novacyt UK) +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Freddie Barnfield / Stuart Ord / Duncan Monteith / Jack McLaren SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker to Novacyt) +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking) Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)

Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit +33 (1) 42 22 10 10

r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com / y.petit@allegrafinance.com Walbrook PR (Financial PR & IR)

Stephanie Cuthbert / Anna Dunphy / Phillip Marriage +44 (0)20 7933 8780

novacyt@walbrookpr.com

About Novacyt Group

Novacyt is an international diagnostics business delivering a broad portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, enabling faster, more accurate, accessible testing to improve healthcare outcomes. The Company provides customers with a seamless sample-to-result workflow using its integrated and scalable instrumentation/solutions. The Company specialises in the design, manufacture, and supply of real-time PCR kits, reagents and a full range of laboratory and qPCR instrumentation for molecular biology research and clinical use. Novacyt offers one of the world's most varied and comprehensive range of qPCR assays, covering human, veterinary, biodefence, environmental, agriculture and food testing.

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in Stokesley and Eastleigh, UK, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.