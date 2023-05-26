26/05/2023 - 08:00

Novacyt S.A.

("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group")

Publication of Annual Report and AGM voting

Paris, France and Eastleigh, UK - 26 May 2023 - Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that the Company's Annual Report and Accounts ("Annual Report") for the year ended 31 December 2022 has been published and uploaded to the Company's website. The Annual Report has been posted to all shareholders that hold ordinary shares through CREST Depository Interests (CDIs).



The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held exclusively as an open online meeting at 1pm BST/2pm CEST on Thursday, 15 June 2023. As usual, and in accordance with French corporate law, the AGM comprises both ordinary and extraordinary resolutions. All materials can be found at www.novacyt.com/investors.



Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their votes in advance, in accordance with the instructions in the Notice of the AGM.



Under French law, for the AGM and EGM meetings to be quorate at the first attempt, shareholders representing at least 20% of the share capital and voting rights, on ordinary resolutions, and 25% of the share capital and voting rights, on extraordinary resolutions, must be present, represented or have voted in advance under the conditions set out below.



Shareholders can vote in advance of the AGM by:

Downloading a copy of the proxy voting form from the website www.novacyt.com/investors, completing it and returning it together with evidence of their shareholding which must be in the form of a share certificate (attestation), either by post to the following address: 6 avenue de Provence 75452 Paris Cedex 09, or via email to the following address: serviceproxy@cic.fr, or investor.relations@novacyt.com, no later than 12 June 2023 inclusive.

Voting on-line using the Votaccess portal http://www.actionnaire.cic-marketsolutions.eu if securities held on Euronext Growth are registered with any of the following banks: CIC, Natixis, Société Générale, Caceis, Crédit Agricole, BP2S, BNP Retail, Bourse Direct, ODDO, Rothschild Martin Maurel, Procapital, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Bank of New York or JP Morgan. The Votaccess portal will be open from 26 May 2023 to 14 June 2023 2pm BST/3pm CEST.

Voting on-line via a broker, nominee, bank or authorised intermediary. Many intermediaries in the UK such as Hargreaves Lansdown are now using the Broadridge ProxyVote on-line voting portal.



Shareholders can register for the AGM and access the online meeting by visiting www.novacytagm23.eventcaster.co.uk. Registrations must be accompanied by formal evidence of shareholding.



Following registration approval, shareholders will be able to virtually attend the AGM and vote online during the meeting if they wish, providing formal evidence of holding has been provided prior to the meeting.



Shareholders who have already voted (through a proxy, via their broker, nominee, bank, authorised intermediary, Votaccess portal or Broadridge ProxyVote) will be allowed to attend the AGM but will not be able to vote twice.



Following the meeting, a recording of the AGM will be available on the Company's website at www.novacyt.com/investors.

- End -

Contacts

Novacyt SA

James Wakefield, Non-Executive Chairman

James McCarthy, Acting Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0)2380 748830

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Matthew Johnson / Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre / Rob Rees (Corporate Broking)

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Numis (Joint Broker)

Freddie Barnfield / Duncan Monteith / Jack McLaren

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Allegra Finance (French Listing Sponsor)

Rémi Durgetto / Yannick Petit

+33 (1) 42 22 10 10

r.durgetto@allegrafinance.com; y.petit@allegrafinance.com

Walbrook PR

Paul McManus/ Stephanie Cuthbert/ Anna Dunphy

+44 (0)20 7933 8780

novacyt@walbrookpr.com

About Novacyt Group

Novacyt is an international diagnostics business delivering a broad portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, enabling faster, more accurate, accessible testing to improve healthcare outcomes. The Company provides customers with a seamless sample-to-result workflow using its integrated and scalable instrumentation/solutions. The Company specialises in the design, manufacture, and supply of real-time PCR kits, reagents and a full range of laboratory and qPCR instrumentation for molecular biology research and clinical use. Novacyt offers one of the world's most varied and comprehensive range of qPCR assays, covering human, veterinary, biodefence, environmental, agriculture and food testing.



Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy in France with offices in Stokesley and Eastleigh, UK, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("NCYT") and on the Paris Stock Exchange Euronext Growth ("ALNOV").





