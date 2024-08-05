05/08/2024 - 08:25

Paris, 5 August 2024,

Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des

Marchés Financiers its half-year financial report as at June 30, 2024.

The half-year financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the

“Regulated information” section of the “Investors” section.

Financial communication calendar

? Update Q3 2024 Friday October 18, 2024, before market opening

Contacts

Investors and Analysts

Bertrand Soleil

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53

Press

Patricia Ouaki

patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr

+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem supports the audiovisual sector in its digital transformation and is a key partner for telecoms

operators and media groups in developing new immersive entertainment solutions. Netgem is the

publisher of the digital entertainment service netgem.tv, distributed through a network of fixed and

mobile telecoms operators in Europe, under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to more than 700,000

subscribing households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)