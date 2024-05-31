31/05/2024 - 07:30

Paris, May 31, 2024,

The joint general shareholders meeting of NETGEM was held on May 30, 2024 at the head office under the chairmanship of Mr. Joseph Haddad, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholder participation reached 50,86% of the voting shares, representing 165 shareholders.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions, except for resolution 18, following the recommendations of the Board of Directors. In particular, they decided to pay a dividend of €0.05 per share, detached on June 12, 2024 and payable on June 14, 2024.

NETGEM thanks its shareholders for attending this meeting.

Financial communication calendar

H1 2024 results Wednesday 31 July 2024

Point T3 2024 Friday 18 October 2024

Press releases are issued before the stock market opens.

About Netgem

Netgem supports the audiovisual sector in its digital transformation and is a key partner for telecoms operators and media groups in developing new immersive entertainment solutions. Netgem is the publisher of the digital entertainment service netgem.tv, distributed through a network of fixed and mobile telecoms operators in Europe, under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to more than 670,000 subscribing households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)