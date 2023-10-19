19/10/2023 - 08:00

Strong commercial activity for Netgem's “Immersive TV” offer integrating Content and Cloud Gaming for operators

Continuing integration of the acquired Eclair subsidiaries to provide new offers from 2024, and an axis of profitability and complementary growth

ESG Gold mark (score 73/100) attributed by Ethifinance for year 2022.

Paris, 19 October 2023,

Netgem confirms its objective of 30% growth of its subscriber base and its ARR[1] over the year 2023.

During the IBC trade show, many telecom operators showed their interest in the group's new “Immersive TV” solution, integrating “Content-as-a-service”, “Cloud Gaming” and“Fast Channel”.

The group is also continuing to grow its subscriber base in its different geographic markets, in particular with its customers Zeop in France, Elisa in Finland and Talk Talk in the United Kingdom. British telecom operator brsk also launched its new television service"Better.TV" with the Netgem TV platform. France Channel launched its service on Amazon Channel.

The integration of the recently acquired companies Eclair Digital Services (EDS) and Eclair Préservation (EP) is being implemented as planned in order to constitute a division Eclair Media Services by Netgem targeting publishers. This implementation must make possible the generation of commercial and cost structure synergies, through a renewed product policy and cross-functional teams.

The group is continuing its sustainable development policy, which has enabled it to earn the Ethifinance ESG Gold mark for the first time (score 73/100) for the year 2022.

For Mathias Hautefort, Managing Director of Netgem,“Our strategy continues to bear fruit, with the group expected to improve over the year in both recurring revenue and profitability. The arrival of new services, with Cloud Gaming and the integration of EDS and EP, should result in a renewed commercial momentum in 2024. This strategy is carried out in accordance with the responsible growth objectives we have set for the Group. ”

[1] Annual Recurring Revenue.