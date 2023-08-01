01/08/2023 - 18:00

Paris, 1st August 2023,

Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its half-year financial report as at June 30, 2023.

The half-year financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the “Regulated information” section of the “Investors” section.

Financial communication calendar

Business update Thursday, October 19, 2023, before market opening

Contacts

Investors and Analysts

Bertrand Soleil

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53 Press

Patricia Ouaki

patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr

+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem operates the netgem.tv platform of digital video entertainment services, integrating all live, on-demand and subscription content available on the market, and accessible by all family members on mobile, PC or TV screens.

The netgem.tv product is distributed through a network of fixed telecom operators in Europe, under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to over 600,000 subscriber households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN : FR0004154060, Reuters : ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)