20/03/2023 - 08:00

Paris and Villeneuve d'Ascq, 20th march 2023,

Following the sale agreement announced on February 10th, Netgem and Nordnet have confirmed that the closing of the sale with take effect from 1st April 2023.

The transfer to Nordnet of the 10,000 subscribers to the Videofutur Fibre offer will be carried out in accordance with the technical and contractual conditions from which they have benefited up to now, without any impact on the subscription price and associated services, in particular the television service operated by Netgem. Subscribers will also be able to benefit from additional services at a later stage thanks to the Nordnet's expertise, an access provider for over 25 years and subsidiary of the Orange group.



Mathias HAUTEFORT, CEO of Netgem, said: “We are pleased to have finalised this transaction with Nordnet, which is directly in line with our strategy of refocusing on our core business, and pleased to extend the existing relationship with Nordnet into a long-term partnership. I am convinced that Nordnet is an excellent solution for our subscribers, and I would like to thank them for the trust they have shown in us.”



Jean-François BRAEMS, Chairman and CEO of Nordnet, said: "I am delighted that Netgem has entrusted us with the Internet Access business previously operated under the La Fibre Videofutur brand. Nordnet's teams are already hard at work to welcome customers in the best conditions. The continuity of their service will be guaranteed thanks to Netgem's reliability. This relationship of trust will enable us to offer a seamless experience, so that all customers continue to benefit from their Internet connection and high quality services.”

About Netgem

Netgem is the publisher of the netgem.tv digital entertainment service, which brings together all the live, on-demand and subscription video content available on the market into one integrated experience and allows access by all family members on mobile, PC or TV screens.

The netgem.tv product is distributed through a network of fixed telecom operators in Europe, under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to more than 500,000 subscribers.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN : FR0004154060, Reuters : ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

About Nordnet

Nordnet (an Orange Group company) actively contributes to reducing the digital divide and developing the attractiveness of the territories of mainland France. Nordnet, an advocate of digital equity, is committed to providing each individual or professional with very high-speed Internet access using the best technology available in their location. Nordnet's fiber offers, based on the deployment of fiber via the Public Initiative Networks, are already available in nearly 18,000 communes with fiber in 72 departments. Nordnet also specialises in very high-speed Internet connections via satellite or radio, available throughout France. Nordnet's commitment is to make very high-speed Internet accessible to everyone, everywhere, regardless of the technology available.